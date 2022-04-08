About Cookies on This Site

เด็กผู้หญิง 2 คน นั่งเล่นอยู่บนโซฟา และมีเครื่องฟอกอากาศเปิดใช้งานอยู่

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ต้องเปิดตอนไหน? ป้องกันฝุ่นและเชื้อโรคได้ดี

08/04/2022

ห่างไกลจากมลพิษทางอากาศและเชื้อไวรัสต่าง ๆ ด้วยเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG

หาคำตอบเครื่องฟอกอากาศควรวางตรงไหนถึงเวิร์คสุด

ช่วงหลายปีที่ผ่านมาประเทศไทยต้องเผชิญกับปัญหาฝุ่นละออง PM 2.5 ในอากาศ หากเผลอสูดเอามลพิษขนาดเล็กเข้าไปสะสมในร่างกายเป็นเวลานาน อาจก่อให้เกิดปัญหาสุขภาพมากมาย หลายคนจึงเลือกใช้เครื่องฟอกอากาศที่มีประสิทธิภาพช่วยกรองอนุภาคฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก ทำให้อากาศภายในบ้านสะอาดมากขึ้น ด้วยการดักจับฝุ่น แบคทีเรีย เชื้อรา ไวรัส สารก่อภูมิแพ้ และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์เข้าสู่ระบบฟอกอากาศ แล้วปล่อยอากาศที่สะอาดสดชื่นและปลอดภัยต่อสุขภาพออกมา แม้เครื่องฟอกอากาศช่วยป้องกันโรคภัยไข้เจ็บและโรคทางเดินหายใจได้เป็นอย่างดี แต่ผู้ใช้หลายคนมีคำถามตามมาไม่น้อย เช่น เครื่องฟอกอากาศเปิดใช้งาน 24 ชั่วโมงได้ไหม ควรวางตำแหน่งไหนถึงช่วยขจัดอากาศที่ไม่ดีภายในห้องได้เป็นอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ตาม LG ไปหาคำตอบกัน

เคลียร์ชัดทุกประเด็น สิ่งควรรู้เมื่อใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่บ้าน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ควรเปิดตอนไหน

หากรู้สึกว่าภายในห้องเริ่มมีกลิ่นอับ มีฝุ่นเยอะถึงขั้นเกิดอาการไอ จาม หรือมีน้ำมูก แนะนำให้เปิดใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศ เพื่อตรวจวัดระดับค่าฝุ่นที่ลอยอยู่ในอากาศถ้าระดับค่าฝุ่น PM 2.5 หรือ PM 1.0 อยู่ในระดับที่ไม่ปลอดภัย เครื่องฟอกอากาศจะเริ่มทำงานทันทีเพื่อช่วยลดมลพิษในอากาศที่อยู่ภายในบ้าน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ จำเป็นต้องเปิดใช้งานตลอดทั้งวันหรือไม่ ?

คุณสามารถเปิดใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศภายในบ้านให้ปราศจากฝุ่นและควัน รวมถึงสารต่าง ๆ ที่เป็นอันตรายต่อระบบทางเดินหายใจได้ตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง ถ้าระดับความเข้มข้นของมลพิษทางอากาศไม่เกินมาตรฐานการทำงานของเครื่องฟอกอากาศจะค่อย ๆ เบาลง ทำให้ตัวเครื่องทำงานไม่หนักมากเกินไป ซึ่งกรณีนี้อาจเลือกปิดเครื่องฟอกอากาศได้เช่นกัน เท่ากับว่าคุณสามารถเลือกได้ว่าจะเปิดใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศตลอดทั้งวัน หรือแค่ช่วงที่คุณภาพอากาศไม่ดี

เด็กผู้หญิงเล่นกับสุนัขอยู่บนเตียง

 

สร้างอากาศสดชื่นให้อยู่รอบบ้านคุณ ด้วยเครื่องฟอกอากาศ

ขณะเปิดใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศ สามารถเปิดหน้าต่างได้ไหม

แน่นอนว่าหลายคนเลือกเปิดประตูหน้าต่าง เพื่อให้อากาศภายในบ้าน ภายในห้องพักมีอากาศถ่ายเทหมุนเวียนอยู่ตลอดเวลา แต่ในยุคที่เต็มไปด้วยฝุ่นละอองและควันพิษในอากาศ การเปิดหน้าต่างถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ไม่ควรกระทำ ยิ่งถ้าคุณเพิ่งฟอกอากาศภายในห้องให้สะอาดสดชื่นอย่างที่ต้องการแล้ว การเปิดหน้าต่างหรือประตูทำให้อากาศสะอาดลอยออกไปข้างนอกก่อน แลกเปลี่ยนกับอากาศที่สกปรกหรือมีฝุ่นละอองเข้ามาด้านในแทน ดังนั้นเพื่อไม่ให้เครื่องฟอกอากาศต้องทำงานหนักตลอดเวลา ไม่ควรเปิดประตูหน้าต่างขณะใช้งาน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ กินไฟไหม

เครื่องฟอกอากาศเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ใช้กระแสไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านในการทำงาน ดังนั้นเวลาเลือกซื้อควรพิจารณาว่าเครื่องฟอกอากาศรุ่นที่สนใจมีอัตราการกินไฟเท่าไหร่ รวมถึงเปิดใช้งานเฉพาะตอนที่มีระดับฝุ่นหรือสภาพของอากาศที่ไม่ดี เพื่อความประหยัดทั้งค่าไฟและไส้กรอง

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ควรวางตำแหน่งไหนของห้อง

หลักการทำงานของเครื่องฟอกอากาศ คือการดูดอากาศที่ปนเปื้อนฝุ่นละออง PM 2.5 แบคทีเรีย เชื้อไวรัส และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ เข้าไปผ่านกระบวนการกรองอากาศต่าง ๆ ภายในเครื่องก่อนปล่อยอากาศที่สะอาดออกมา ดังนั้นตำแหน่งที่ควรวางเครื่องฟออกอากาศภายในบ้าน ต้องเป็นจุดที่อากาศสามารถไหลเวียนได้ตลอดเวลา ไม่มีอะไรบดบัง ที่สำคัญควรตั้งห่างจากผนังประมาณ 10-15 เซนติเมตร รวมถึงเลี่ยงการวางบนพื้นที่ที่ร้อนหรือเย็นจนเกินไป เนื่องจากอุณหภูมิอาจส่งผลต่อการทำงานของเครื่องฟอกอากาศได้

วิธีดูแลรักษาเครื่องฟอกอากาศ

(1)  หมั่นทำความสะอาดแผ่นกรองอย่างสม่ำเสมอหรือเปลี่ยนแผ่นกรองใหม่เ พื่อป้องกันไม่ให้เครื่องฟอกอากาศกลายเป็นแหล่งสะสมเชื้อโรคเมื่อใช้งานเป็นเวลานาน

(2)  ใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศให้เหมาะสมกับขนาดพื้นที่ เพื่อให้เครื่องทำงานได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพ เช่น เช่น ถ้าห้องมีขนาด 20 ตารางเมตร ควรเลือกรุ่นที่รองรับห้องที่ขนาด 20-25 ตารางเมตรขึ้นไป

(3)  เปิดใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศเฉพาะช่วงเวลาที่ต้องการ เพื่อป้องกันเครื่องทำงานหนักจนเกินไป

(4)  ใช้ผ้าชุบน้ำบิดหมาดทำความสะอาดตัวเครื่องควบคู่กันไป โดยเฉพาะบริเวณช่องปล่อยอากาศที่อาจมีฝุ่นหรือสิ่งสกปรกติดอยู่

(5)  ตรวจสอบการทำงานของเครื่องฟอกอากาศว่ามีความผิดปกติหรือไม่ขณะใช้งาน หากพบจุดที่ชำรุดเสียหาย ควรรีบแก้ไขทันทีเพื่อความปลอดภัย

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG รุ่นไหนดี ช่วยกำจัดเชื้อไวรัส และฝุ่นในบ้าน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0

 

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare มีระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน ช่วยให้อากาศสะอาดกว่าเดิม

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0 มีจุดเด่นที่ Clean Booster พัดลมด้านบนเทคโนโลยีเอกสิทธิ์เฉพาะของแอลจี ที่สามารถกระจายอากาศออกไปไกลถึง 7.5 เมตร นอกจากนี้ LG Puricare ยังมาพร้อมชุดฟอกอากาศแยกกัน 2 ส่วนคือด้านบนและด้านล่าง โดยทั้ง 2 ส่วนสามารถดูดอากาศและปล่อยลมออกมาได้ทั้งคู่ ขณะเดียวกันไส้กรองก็มีทั้งด้านบนและด้านล่างเช่นเดียวกัน ทำให้เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 เหมาะกับบ้านที่มีเด็กเล็ก ๆ เล่นอยู่บริเวณพื้นห้อง แถมยังมี Plasmaster+ Ionizer ที่สร้างประจุขึ้นมาเพื่อกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรีย ไวรัสในอากาศ สารก่อภูมิแพ้ กลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ ฝุ่น PM 1.0 และฝุ่น PM 2.5 ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ เป็นอย่างไรบ้าง สำหรับคำตอบที่แอลจีช่วยหามา เชื่อว่าตอบปัญหาคาใจเรื่องเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่หลายคนสงสัยได้มากทีเดียว ส่วนใครที่ตัดสินใจซื้อเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 เพื่อทำหน้าฟอกอากาศภายในบ้าน สามารถเป็นเจ้าของได้แล้ววันนี้ผ่านช่องทางออนไลน์และออฟไลน์ หรือสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่บริษัทแอลจี หรือศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

