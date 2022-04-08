About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG วางอยู่หน้าเตียงนอน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศในห้องนอน จําเป็นไหม? วางมุมไหนดีที่สุด

08/04/2022

วางเครื่องฟอกอากาศตรงตำแหน่งที่อากาศไหลเวียนดีที่สุด ช่วยให้เครื่องกรองอากาศได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

เปิดทริคเลือกเครื่องฟอกอากาศให้เหมาะกับห้องนอน

เมื่อการสูดอากาศบริสุทธิ์ช่วยให้เรารู้สึกสดชื่น อารมณ์ผ่อนคลาย และนำไปสู่สุขภาพร่างกายและใจที่ดี แต่ระยะหลังฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 ที่ส่งผลกระทบต่อสุขภาพของผู้คนมักแวะมาเยี่ยมกันเป็นประจำ ทำให้อุปกรณ์ Smart Home อย่าง "เครื่องฟอกอากาศ" กลายเป็นไอเทมสำคัญที่ทุกบ้านควรมีติดไว้ เพื่อกำจัดสิ่งแปลกปลอมในอากาศ เช่น ฝุ่น แบคทีเรีย ไวรัส ต้นเหตุที่ทำให้เกิดภูมิแพ้ รวมถึงกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ในบ้านให้หายไป

โดยตำแหน่งที่ผู้ใช้นิยมวาง เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ก็คือในห้องนอน เพราะถือเป็นพื้นที่ที่เราใช้เวลาอยู่ด้วยมากเป็นอันดับต้น ๆ ไม่ต่างจากห้องนั่งเล่นหรือห้องทำงานเลย แต่การวางเครื่องฟอกอากาศในห้องนอน ทำให้เกิดคำถามตามมาว่าจำเป็นแค่ไหน แล้วควรเปิดใช้งานตอนไหน วางมุมใดเครื่องถึงทำงานได้เต็มประสิทธิภาพ วันนี้ LG มีคำตอบมาฝาก

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ช่วยเรื่องสุขภาพอะไรบ้าง

(1) เมื่ออากาศสะอาดสดชื่นมากขึ้นและมลพิษต่าง ๆ ในอากาศน้อยลง เพราะถูกเครื่องฟอกอากาศดักจับเชื้อโรคและฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กทั้ง PM 2.5 และ PM 1.0 ช่วยบรรเทาอาการการแพ้ฝุ่น แพ้อากาศ โรคภูมิแพ้ โรคหอบหืด หรือโรคเกี่ยวกับทางเดินหายใจได้

(2) ช่วยลดโอกาสเกิดโรคทางระบบหายใจที่เกิดจากฝุ่นหรือเชื้อแบคทีเรีย เพราะตามที่ทราบกันดีว่าการสูดอากาศที่ไม่สะอาด มีการปนเปื้อนของเชื้อโรค ฝุ่นละออง และมลพิษต่าง ๆ เข้าไปสะสมอยู่ในร่างกายเป็นเวลานานอาจทำให้เกิดโรคตามมา แต่เครื่องฟอกอากาศจะช่วยกรองสิ่งต่าง ๆ เหล่านี้ ก่อนปล่อยอากาศสะอาดออกมา

(3) เมื่อสภาพอากาศภายในบ้านดีขึ้น ก็ไม่จำเป็นต้องใส่หน้ากากอนามัยหรือหน้ากากฟอกอากาศเพื่อป้องกันฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กที่ปะปนอยู่ในห้อง ถือว่าเครื่องฟอกอากาศเป็นอุปกรณ์ที่ช่วยให้คุณทำกิจวัตรประจำวันได้ตามปกติ โดยไม่ต้องกังวลกับสิ่งแปลกปลอมในอากาศ

(4) การวางเครื่องฟอกอากาศในห้องนอนช่วยให้หลับสนิทตลอดคืน เพราะไม่ถูกฝุ่นละออง แบคทีเรีย ไวรัส หรือสารต่าง ๆ ที่ก่อให้เกิดภูมิแพ้ที่ปะปนอยู่ในอากาศมารบกวนการนอน จนนอนไม่พอและเกิดปัญหาสุขภาพอื่น ๆ ตามมา

(5) ช่วยให้ปอดทำงานดีขึ้น เนื่องจากสูดดมอากาศที่สดชื่นย่อมมีผลให้ร่างกายได้รับแต่สิ่งที่ดี ทั้งยังช่วยลดการทำงานหนักของปอดอีกด้วย

เด็กผู้หญิงเล่นกับสุนัขอยู่ที่พรมหน้าโซฟาและมีเครื่องฟอกอากาศอยู่ด้านข้าง

 

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ช่วยเปลี่ยนอากาศเสียให้เป็นอากาศที่สะอาดสดชื่น

วางเครื่องฟอกอากาศในห้องนอน เวิร์คจริงหรือ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศทำหน้าที่ดักจับเชื้อโรค ฝุ่นละอองภายในอากาศ โดยสามารถติดตั้งไว้ได้หลากหลายพื้นที่ในบ้าน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นห้องนั่งเล่น ห้องนอน หรือห้องทำงาน เป็นต้น และเพื่อลดความเสี่ยงการเกิดโรคทางระบบหายใจ หลายคนเลือกเปิดใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศเมื่อรู้สึกว่าอากาศภายในห้องไม่สะอาดหรือเครื่องตรวจจับได้ว่าคุณภาพอากาศไม่ดี ไม่แปลกที่ผู้คนจำนวนไม่น้อยเปิดใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศขณะนอนหลับ เพื่อให้มั่นใจว่าคุณได้รับอากาศที่สะอาดสดชื่นเข้าสู่ปอดขณะนอนหลับ ทั้งไม่ถูกฝุ่นละอองหรือสารก่อให้เกิดภูมิแพ้รบกวนจนหลับ ๆ ตื่น ๆ ตลอดทั้งคืน

  •  

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ วางไว้ตรงไหนในห้องนอนถึงจะดี

คำตอบ ควรวางเครื่องฟอกอากาศในตำแหน่งที่อากาศถ่ายเทได้สะดวกมากที่สุด เนื่องจากฝุ่นละอองที่ลอยฟุ้งในอากาศมีหลายขนาดทั้งฝุ่น PM 1.0 หรือ PM 2.5 เมื่อดูดอากาศสกปรกเข้ามาเพื่อทำการกรองในตัวเครื่องก่อนปล่อยออกมา หากวางตัวเครื่องไว้ในตำแหน่งที่ไม่เหมาะสม เช่นบริเวณหัวเตียงนอนหรือบริเวณใกล้เคียง ทำให้คุณมีโอกาสได้รับฝุ่นละออง เชื้อโรค หรือสารก่อภูมิแพ้ต่าง ๆ ที่ลอยตามแรงดูดเข้าสู่ร่างกายก่อนจะถูกกรองในเครื่องฟอกอากาศ ดังนั้นเพื่อให้เครื่องฟอกอากาศทำงานได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพ แนะนำให้วางตัวเครื่องบริเวณที่โล่งไม่มีอะไรมาบดบัง ทั้งยังเป็นตำแหน่งที่มีการไหลเวียนของอากาศดีที่สุด รวมถึงเลือกเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่มีขนาดที่พอเหมาะกับห้องที่คุณจะนำไปใช้งาน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศรุ่นไหนดี ช่วยกรองฝุ่นพิษและเชื้อโรค

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0

 

LG PuriCare ฟอกอากาศรอบ ๆ ตัวคุณได้ 360 องศาในทุกทิศทาง ไม่ว่าจะวางอยู่มุมไหนก็ตาม

เชื่อว่าไม่มีใครไม่รู้จัก LG หนึ่งในแบรนด์ระดับโลกที่มีผลิตภัณฑ์ครอบคลุมแทบทุกด้านของการใช้ชีวิต โดยเฉพาะสินค้าประเภท Smart Home อย่างเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0 ดีไซน์เรียบหรูแต่แฝงด้วยความมินิมอลอย่างลงตัว เป็นได้ทั้งเครื่องฟอกอากาศภายในห้องนอนและของตกแต่งบ้าน ทั้งมาพร้อมหน้าจอ OLED แสดงผลชัดเจนทั้งค่า PM 2.5 PM 1.0 คุณภาพอากาศ อุณหภูมิ หรือความชื้นในอากาศ มีฟิลเตอร์ Safe Plus กรองฝุ่นขนาดเล็ก 0.1 ไมครอนได้ถึง 99.999% ทั้งช่วยยับยั้งสารก่อภูมิแพ้และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ กระจายแรงลม 360 องศาในทุกทิศทางด้วยเทคโนโลยีใบพัดแบบอากาศยาน ที่สำคัญสามารถสั่งการทำงานผ่านการสัมผัสบนตัวเครื่อง ไปจนถึงควบคุมการทำงานของเครื่องฟอกอากาศด้วยแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ บนสมาร์ทโฟน ปัจจุบันมลพิษในอากาศส่งผลกระทบต่อสุขภาพของผู้คนเป็นวงกว้าง ทำให้เครื่องฟอกอากาศมีความจำเป็นต่อชีวิตประจำวันในหลากหลายด้าน ทั้งความสะดวกสบายและสุขภาพร่างกาย มาถึงตรงนี้ใครที่อยากได้เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ที่มีประสิทธิภาพดีเยี่ยมมาช่วยส่งเสริมคุณภาพชีวิตของตนและคนในครอบครัวให้ดีขึ้น สอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่บริษัทแอลจี หรือศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

