CES 2023 เรื่องราว

LG World Premiere Highlights

Booth Tour with Austin Evans

Booth Tour with JerryRigEverything

2023 CES Life on the UP with ThinQ UP

2023 CES LG Refrigerator with MoodUP

LG OLED 10th Anniversary

ผลิตภัณฑ์ล่าสุด จัดแสดงที่งาน CES 2023

รูปภาพของ Counter-Depth MAX InstaView

Counter-Depth MAX InstaView
An image of AeroTower Air Purifying Fan.

AeroTower Air Purifying Fan

An image of LG SIGNATURE OLED M

LG SIGNATURE OLED M

รูปภาพของ LG gram

WashTower™ พร้อม Center Control™
รูปภาพของ WashTower™ พร้อมด้วย Center Control

LG gram
alt="รูปภาพของ LG UltraGear™ OLED"

LG UltraGear™ OLED

*ข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์อาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

ภาพภายในรถที่ติดตั้งจอมอนิเตอร์

รางวัล Life’s Good Award

พบกับผู้เข้ารอบสุดท้าย ปูทางสู่อนาคตที่ดีกว่าสำหรับโลกและผู้คน.

รางวัล Life’s Good Award สำรวจเพิ่มเติม
ภาพสัญลักษณ์ของ LG LABS

เต็มไปด้วย แรงบันดาลใจ

ชีวิตดีๆ เมื่อแนวคิดทดลองหนึ่งๆ ปลดล็อกแนวทางการใช้ชีวิตใหม่ที่มีคุณค่า.

เต็มไปด้วย แรงบันดาลใจ สำรวจเพิ่มเติม
ภาพภายในรถที่ติดตั้งจอมอนิเตอร์

Life's Good  กับรถยนต์

ระบบโมบิลิตี้ในอนาคตจะสามารถเข้าใจ คาดการณ์ และดูแลคุณ LG Mobility เทรนด์ที่ต้องจับตามอง.

Life's Good  กับรถยนต์ สำรวจเพิ่มเติม
ภาพภายในรถที่ติดตั้งจอมอนิเภาพหลักของ LG signatureตอร์

ใช้ชีวิตที่เหนือกว่า

สัมผัสชีวิตเหนือระดับ การออกแบบที่เหนือกาลเวลา งานฝีมือที่ยอดเยี่ยม และนวัตกรรมที่ไร้ขอบเขต.

ใช้ชีวิตที่เหนือกว่า สำรวจเพิ่มเติม