Ultrawide Monitor จอคอมพิวเตอร์ รุ่น 29WK600-W ขนาด 29 นิ้ว จอภาพ IPS
* ต้องมีการดาวน์โหลดซอฟต์แวร์เพื่อเปิดใช้งาน OnScreen Control สำหรับรายละเอียดการดาวน์โหลด ดูที่ LG.com
* ซอฟต์แวร์ OnScreen Control อาจมีการปรับเปลี่ยนหรืออัพเดตโดยไม่ต้องแจ้งให้ทราบล่วงหน้า
ภาพชัดเจนและราบรื่นกว่า
ศัตรูไม่อาจหลบซ่อนได้อีกต่อไป
เล็งเป้าได้ดีกว่า
รูปภาพจำลองที่มีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างจากการใช้งานจริง
คุณลักษณะเด่น
-
Size [Inch]
-
29
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
2018
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
40W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
32W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
20.5W
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2628 x 0.2628
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
73
-
Size [Inch]
-
29
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
822 x 159 x 413
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
698.1 x 317.5 x 76.9
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
698.1 x 410.9 x 209.4
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
7.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
4.7
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
5.2
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
5W x 2
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
