Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
วิดีโอนี้ถ่ายทอดภาพของแขกที่พักใน ฮันอก เกสต์เฮาส์ ขณะรับชมภาพยนตร์ ฟังเพลง และเพลิดเพลินกับอาหารเช้าด้วยเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าจาก LG

Monthly LG I Jun

พักผ่อนแบบเรียบง่าย
ในบ้านฮันอกสไตล์เกาหลีดั้งเดิม

 

ติดตามเรื่องราววันพิเศษของคู่รักเจ้าของเกสต์เฮาส์กับนักท่องเที่ยวที่มาพบบ้านฮันอกนี้

โปรพิเศษ

01/06/2025 ~ 30/06/2025

สัมผัสประสบการณ์การพักที่เกสต์เฮาส์อันแสนสงบของ Seung และ Hyuk พร้อมรับส่วนลดสูงสุดถึง 5% กับ Monthly LG เท่านั้น

5%

Discount

Coupon Code

LGBJ5

มุมมองของเกสต์เฮาส์ ฮันอก

ท้ายตรอกอันเงียบสงบในกรุงโซล มีบ้านเกาหลีแบบดั้งเดิมหลังเล็ก ๆ หรือที่เรียกว่า "ฮันอก" ซึ่งคู่รักเจ้าของบ้านใช้เป็นเกสต์เฮาส์ ต้อนรับนักท่องที่แวะเวียนมา

แม้ว่าแหล่งท่องเที่ยวเงียบสงบรอบเมืองจะขึ้นชื่อเรื่องทริปสั้น ๆ แบบไปเช้าเย็นกลับหรือการพักผ่อนในช่วงวันหยุดสุดสัปดาห์ แต่ศูนย์กลางการท่องเที่ยวระดับโลกอย่างโซลเองก็ยังมี “มุมลับ” ที่มอบความสงบให้หลีกหนีจากความวุ่นวายของการเดินทางในเมือง

เจ้าบ้านของเรามีธรรมเนียมที่อบอุ่นเสมอ พวกเขาจะกวาดพื้นและชงชา ก่อนเวลาที่แขกมาถึงราว 10 นาที ก่อนแขกจะมาถึง เพื่อให้การต้อนรับอย่างอบอุ่นในสถานที่แสนพิเศษแห่งนี้

"เราได้พยายามเก็บรักษาความงดงามทางประวัติศาสตร์ของบ้านฮันอกเอาไว้

พร้อมดูแลให้แขกรู้สึกสบายเหมือนได้พักในบ้านที่อบอุ่น ไม่ใช่บ้านเก่า

เราจึงให้ความสำคัญกับการผสานระหว่างวัฒนธรรมความดั้งเดิมเข้ากับความสะดวกสบายอย่างลงตัว"

วันนี้เราขอพาคุณไปรู้จักโลกของ ฮันอก ที่ Seung และ Hyuk ดูแลอยู่

พร้อมสัมผัสช่วงเวลาพิเศษที่พวกเขาได้แบ่งปันกับหนึ่งในนักท่อง

ที่หลงใหลในสถานที่เงียบสงบและเปี่ยมด้วยเสน่ห์แห่งนี้

พบกับเจ้าบ้าน

 

"สวัสดีค่ะ พวกเราคือ Seung และ Hyuk
เราได้ดูแลเกสต์เฮาส์ฮันอกของเรามาเป็นเวลา 2 ปีแล้วค่ะ"

"ตั้งแต่เด็กฉันเคยไปบ้านฮันอกของคุณย่าอยู่บ่อย ๆ ทำให้รู้สึกผูกพันกับบ้านแบบเกาหลีดั้งเดิมเสมอมา พอมาเจอบ้านหลังนี้ เราก็รู้ได้ทันทีเลยว่ามันคือ ‘บ้าน’ ที่เราตามหา เราไม่ได้อยากให้ที่นี่เป็นแค่ที่พัก แต่เป็นที่ที่แขกจะได้สัมผัสความงดงามและเสน่ห์ที่เหนือการเวลาของเกาหลีอย่างแท้จริง"

เจ้าบ้านยืนอยู่หน้าบ้านเกสต์เฮาส์ ฮันอก

การต้อนรับอันแสนอบอุ่น
ที่เติมเต็มช่วงเวลาที่เงียบสงบ

 

วันนี้เราได้ต้อนรับนักท่องจากอเมริกาที่เดินทางมาคนเดียว และอยากหลบจากความวุ่นวาย มาพักผ่อนอย่างเงียบสงบในเมือง

“เมื่อแขกมาถึงครั้งแรก เราอยากให้พวกเขารู้สึกถึงความสงบเงียบของธรรมชาติ และจังหวะเวลาที่ค่อย ๆ ไหลผ่านอย่างช้าๆ เรามักจะเปิดเพลง K-pop เวอร์ชันบรรเลงด้วยเครื่องดนตรีพื้นเมือง ผ่านทีวีและซาวด์บาร์ในห้องนั่งเล่น เพื่อช่วยให้แขกได้ดื่มด่ำไปกับบรรยากาศอย่างผ่อนคลาย”

ภายในห้องนั่งเล่น เทคโนโลยีใสมัยใหม่ผสานเข้ากับบรรยากาศของบ้านฮันอกได้อย่างกลมกลืน เสียงเพลงเบา ๆ ล่องลอยออกมาจากหน้าจอและลำโพง สะท้อนนุ่มนวลไปตามคานไม้แบบเปิดโล่งอย่างละมุนละไม

แขกกำลังนั่งอ่านหนังสืออยู่หน้า LG OLED TV

ประสบการณ์การชมภาพยนตร์
สุดพิเศษ

 

เมื่อดวงอาทิตย์ลับขอบฟ้าและแสงพลบค่ำค่อยๆปกตลุมลานบ้าน แสงไฟอ่อนๆและเสียงลมที่พัดผ่านกำแพง ก็ช่วยเปลี่ยนชานไม้ให้กลายเป็นโรงหนังอบอุ่นแสนสบาย

“หนึ่งในจุดเด่นของบ้านหลังนี้คือลานกลางบ้านที่แสนอบอุ่นและเป็นกันเอง เมื่ออากาศดี เราจะจัดฉายหนังกลางแจ้งพิเศษแขกได้รับชม ซึ่งเป็นช่วงเวลาที่สะท้อนบรรยากาศของฮันอกได้อย่างแท้จริง”

“รู้สึกเหมือนได้ดูหนังเรื่องนั้นเป็นครั้งแรก ทั้งที่เคยดูมาแล้ว
อาจเป็นเพราะสถานที่แห่งนี้มันพิเศษจริง ๆ ก็ได้” — แขกผู้เข้าพัก

แขกผู้เข้าพักกำลังชมภาพยนตร์ที่ฉายบนจอด้วยโปรเจกเตอร์

มื้อเช้าอาหารเช้า
ในบรรยากาศแสนสงบ

 

“ช่วงเช้า เราจะเตรียมอาหารเช้าแบบง่าย ๆ และเบา ๆ ไว้ให้แขกได้เพลิดเพลินกันตามสบาย โดยปกติเราจะมีสมูทตี้ผักผลไม้ โยเกิร์ต และยังมีหม้อพร้อมคำแนะนำสำหรับให้แขกลองทำ ‘นูรึงจี’ ด้วยตัวเอง เป็นวิธีเริ่มต้นวันใหม่อย่างอ่อนโยน พร้อมรสชาติที่อบอุ่นเหมือนอยู่บ้าน”

เจ้าบ้านของเราจะเตรียมอาหารง่าย ๆ โดยใช้วัตถุดิบสดใหม่ที่เก็บไว้ในตู้เย็น LG แขกของเราวันนี้รับประทานมื้อเช้าในห้องที่สามารถมองเห็นวิวผ่านหน้าต่างบานใหญ่ของบ้านฮันอก มื้อนี้ไม่ใช่แค่อาหารสำหรับร่างกาย แต่ยังเป็นช่วงเวลาที่เติมเต็มจิตใจด้วย

เจ้าบ้านกำลังเสิร์ฟอาหารเช้าให้กับแขกผู้เข้าพัก

คำอำลาแสนอบอุ่น
กับการพักผ่อนที่แสนพิเศษ

 

อีกไม่นานก็จะถึงเวลาที่แขกของเราต้องออกเดินทางแล้ว.

เสียงเพลงที่ต้อนรับเธอในวันแรก ภาพยนตร์ที่เธอเพลิดเพลินในลานบ้านฮันอก และมื้อเช้าที่เรียบง่ายแต่เต็มไปด้วยความหมาย เมื่อเธอก้าวเดินผ่านฮันอกเป็นครั้งสุดท้าย เสียงฝีเท้าของเธอถูกกลืนไปกับความทรงจำ ท่ามกลางบรรยากาศที่สงบและอบอุ่นของบ้านหลังนี้ การเดินทางคนเดียวที่เริ่มต้นด้วยความเงียบ กลับจบลงด้วยความรู้สึกที่เหมือนวันหยุดกับครอบครัว

เจ้าบ้านสวมกอดแขกขณะกล่าวคำอำลากันอย่างอบอุ่น
ชมบรรยากาศรอบ ๆ เกสต์เฮาส์ ฮันอก

แม้จะพูดกันคนละภาษา แต่สายตาสุดท้ายที่พวกเขาส่งถึงกันกลับสื่อถึงความเคารพที่เข้าใจกันได้โดยไม่ต้องเอ่ยถ้อยคำ

 

ถึงเวลาแล้วที่แขกของเราจะออกเดินทางต่อ และคู่รักเจ้าบ้านก็จะได้เตรียมตัวต้อนรับผู้มาเยือนคนใหม่อีกครั้ง

เหตุผลที่พวกเขาหลงรักเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG

*วิดีโอนี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความเข้าใจและอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

LinearCooling®

เราช่วยรักษาความสดของวัตถุดิบตามฤดูกาล เช่น ผักและผลไม้ ให้อยู่ได้นานยิ่งขึ้น

WOW Synergy

ภาพเสมือนจริงและเสียงที่สมดุล มอบประสบการณ์ที่สมจริงราวกับอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์

โปรพิเศษ

01/06/2025 ~ 30/06/2025

สัมผัสประสบการณ์การพักที่เกสต์เฮาส์อันแสนสงบของ Seung และ Hyuk พร้อมรับส่วนลดสูงสุดถึง 5% กับ Monthly LG เท่านั้น

5%

Discount

Coupon Code

LGBJ5

ยกระดับประสบการณ์การใช้ชีวิตของคุณ