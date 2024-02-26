Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar สำหรับทีวี พร้อม Dolby Atmos 3.1channel รุ่น SG10TY

มุมมองด้านหน้าของ LG Soundbar SG10TY และซับวูฟเฟอร์

รูปภาพที่ใช้ในภาพรวมผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านล่างมีไว้เพื่อวัตถุประสงค์ในการเป็นตัวแทน โปรดดูแกลเลอรีรูปภาพที่ด้านบนของหน้าเพื่อการนำเสนอที่ถูกต้อง

LG Soundbar กับฉากหลังสีดำที่เน้นด้วยสปอตไลท์

ซาวด์บาร์ระดับท็อปที่คู่ควรกับ LG OLED ที่ดีที่สุดในระดับเดียวกัน

เติมเต็มประสบการณ์ LG OLED ด้วยซาวด์บาร์ที่เข้ากันได้อย่างสวยงามกับการออกแบบและประสิทธิภาพเสียง

เสียงอันไพเราะที่รายล้อมคุณอยู่รอบตัวคุณ

ภาพมุมเอียงของด้านล่างของทีวี LG และซาวด์บาร์ LG ติดตั้งบนผนัง ซาวด์บาร์ LG และทีวี LG ในห้องนั่งเล่นกำลังเล่นดนตรีออร์เคสตรา คลื่นสีขาวของหยดน้ำที่แทนคลื่นเสียงพุ่งไปข้างหน้าจากซาวด์บาร์และฉายออกมาจากทีวี ขณะที่ซับวูฟเฟอร์กำลังสร้างเอฟเฟกต์เสียงจากด้านล่าง ซาวด์บาร์ LG ทีวี LG ลำโพงด้านหลัง และซับวูฟเฟอร์อยู่ในห้องนั่งเล่น ภาพซ้อนทับแบบตารางปรากฏขึ้นเหนือห้อง เหมือนกับการสแกนพื้นที่ คลื่นเสียงสีขาวที่ทำจากหยดน้ำกำลังพุ่งออกมาจากมุมมองด้านหน้าของลำโพงด้านหลัง

LG Soundbars เติมเต็มประสบการณ์ทีวี LG

LG OLED G Series Matching Design

Blends with the LG OLED G Series

Complete LG OLED G with the Soundbar that matches it flawlessly and sits at one with the wall like art.

An angled perspective of the bottom of an LG Soundbar and LG TV, mounts against the wall.

A close-up of the soundbar against the wall.

LG Soundbar and LG TV match together in a modern living space, showing musical performance.

An angled perspective of an LG Soundbar and LG TV mounts against the wall, showing a trumpet performance on the screen.

An angled perspective of the bottom of an LG Soundbar and LG TV, mounts against the wall.

WOW Interface

Simplicity is right at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features. 

LG Soundbar, LG TV and a subwoofer are in a living room playing a musical performance. White droplets make waves of sound that shoot forward from the soundbar and project from the TV. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

WOW Orchestra

Duets with your LG TV's sound

The unique sound, range, and tonal qualities of your LG Soundbar and LG TV come together in harmony for an engrossing and impactful sonic experience.

A close up of an LG Soundbar below a LG TV. A connectivity symbol is in between LG Soundbar and a LG TV, showing WOWCAST's wireless operation.

WOWCAST Ready

Watch your TV with zero mess in sight

WOWCAST lets you connect your LG Soundbar to your LG TV wirelessly and unlocks lossless multi-channel audio support.

Feel the realism of an audio panorama

Dolby Atmos

Movie night sounds like the theater with Dolby Atmos

Immerse yourself in every scene with Dolby Atmos's clear, realistic, and spatial theater-worthy sound.

A movie plays on an LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern city apartment in a side angle view. White beads depicting sound waves project upwards and downwards from the Soundbar and TV, creating a dome of sound in the space. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo

Triple Level Spatial Sound

A virtual layer creates lifelike sound

Triple Level Spatial Sound adds a virtual layer to create a sound dome around you of richer sound.

LG Soundbar and LG TV are in a grand city apartment. Three red bands appear one at a time depicting virtual layers, and come together to create a whole sound dome.

3.1ch Ultimate Sound

Alluring sound all around

Immerse yourself in the scene with the lifelike soundscapes of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X projected by a 420W 3.1ch surround sound system and subwoofer.

AI Sound Pro

ทุกอารมณ์และทุกแนวเสียงนั้นเข้ากันได้อย่างลงตัว

AI Sound Pro จัดประเภทเสียงต่างๆ ให้เป็นเอฟเฟกต์ เพลง และเสียงพูด จากนั้นจึงใช้การตั้งค่าที่เหมาะสมที่สุดเพื่อสร้างประสบการณ์เสียงที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

LG Soundbar, LG TV and a subwoofer are in a living room of a skyscraper, playing a musical performance. Three branches of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo

Smart sound knows your taste

AI Room Calibration Pro

In tune with your space with no distortion

The soundbar scans the room to find you and your rear speakers and, regardless of placement, adjusts volume differences and delay time for an unparalleled listening experience that soars from the back of the room.

LG Soundbar, LG TV, a subwoofer and rear speakers are in a modern city apartment. The background gets dimmed, and the grid overlay appears over the image from LG TV, like a scan of the space. A dotted line extends from one of the rear speaker, to show the two rear speakers are in a linear fashion. White soundwaves made of droplets are coming out from the frontal perspective of the rear speakers.

เสียงอันใสสะอาดเพื่อโลกที่สะอาด

รีไซเคิลภายใน

ชิ้นส่วนภายในทำจากพลาสติกรีไซเคิล

ซาวด์บาร์ของ LG ใช้พลาสติกรีไซเคิลสำหรับส่วนบนและส่วนล่าง ซึ่งเป็นหลักฐานว่าเรากำลังใช้แนวทางที่คำนึงถึงสิ่งแวดล้อมมากขึ้นในการผลิตซาวด์บาร์

There is a frontal perspective of the soundbar behind and a metal frame depiction of the soundbar in front. An inclined observation of the rear of the soundbar's metal frame with the words "Recycled Plastic" indicating the edge of the frame.

รีไซเคิลภายนอก

ผ้าเจอร์ซีย์ทำจากขวดพลาสติก

ซาวด์บาร์ LG ทุกเครื่องได้รับการออกแบบอย่างพิถีพิถันและคำนึงถึงความรอบคอบเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่ามีการนำวัสดุรีไซเคิลมาใช้ในปริมาณสูง มาตรฐานรีไซเคิลทั่วโลกรับรองว่าผ้าเจอร์ซีย์โพลีเอสเตอร์ทำจากขวดพลาสติก

รูปภาพแสดงขวดพลาสติกพร้อมคำว่า "ขวดพลาสติก" ด้านล่าง ลูกศรด้านขวาชี้ไปที่สัญลักษณ์รีไซเคิลพร้อมวลี "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" ด้านล่าง ลูกศรด้านขวาชี้ไปที่ส่วนซ้ายของซาวด์บาร์ LG พร้อมวลี "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" ด้านล่าง

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

  • จำนวนช่อง

    3.1

  • กำลังขับ

    420 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    ใช่

  • DTS:X

    ใช่

  • WOW Orchestra

    ใช่

  • หลัก

    1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm

  • ซับวูฟเฟอร์

    180 x 394 x 290 mm

สเปคทั้งหมด

ทั่วไป

  • จำนวนช่อง

    3.1

  • จำนวนลำโพง

    8 EA

  • กำลังขับ

    420 W

อุปกรณ์เสริม

  • ใบรับประกันสินค้า

    ใช่

  • สาย HDMI

    ใช่

  • รีโมท

    ใช่

  • ขาแขวนติดผนัง

    ใช่

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Atmos

    ใช่

  • AAC

    ใช่

  • AAC+

    ใช่

  • Dolby Digital

    ใช่

  • DTS Digital Surround

    ใช่

  • DTS:X

    ใช่

การเชื่อมต่อ

  • ออปติคัล

    1

  • AirPlay 2

    ใช่

  • ตัวแปลงสัญญาณบลูทูธ - SBC/AAC

    ใช่

  • เวอร์ชันบลูทูธ

    5.1

  • Chromecast

    ใช่

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Spotify Connect

    ใช่

  • Tidal Connect

    ใช่

  • USB

    1

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    ใช่

  • Wi-Fi

    ใช่

  • ทำงานร่วมกับ Alexa

    ใช่

  • ทำงานร่วมกับ Google Home

    ใช่

ความสะดวก

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    ใช่

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    ใช่

  • โหมดควบคุม Soundbar

    ใช่

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    ใช่

  • WOW Interface

    ใช่

  • WOW Orchestra

    ใช่

ขนาด (WXHXD)

  • หลัก

    1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm

  • ซับวูฟเฟอร์

    180 x 394 x 290 mm

รองรับ HDMI

  • Pass-through (4K)

    ใช่

  • 120Hz

    ใช่

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    ใช่

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    ใช่

  • CEC (Simplink)

    ใช่

  • Dolby Vision

    ใช่

  • HDR10

    ใช่

  • Pass-through

    ใช่

  • VRR / ALLM

    ใช่

เสียงความละเอียดสูง

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

POWER

  • ปิดการใช้งาน (หลัก)

    0.5 W ↓

  • การใช้พลังงาน (หลัก)

    45 W

  • การใช้พลังงาน (ซับวูฟเฟอร์)

    38 W

  • การใช้พลังงานปิด (ซับวูฟเฟอร์)

    0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    ใช่

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    ใช่

  • Cinema

    ใช่

  • Clear Voice Pro

    ใช่

  • Game

    ใช่

  • Music

    ใช่

  • Sports

    ใช่

  • มาตรฐาน

    ใช่

น้ำหนัก

  • หลัก

    3.9 kg

  • น้ำหนักรวม

    16.1 kg

  • ซับวูฟเฟอร์

    5.8 kg

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

