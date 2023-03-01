We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
บริการซ่อมจอคอมพิวเตอร์ถึงบ้าน
จอคอมมีปัญหา เราพร้อมไปหาถึงที่!
ลูกค้าแอลจีที่พบปัญหาการใช้งาน LG Monitor รุ่นใดก็ได้* สามารถโทรแจ้งปัญหาและความต้องการให้เจ้าหน้าที่เข้าตรวจเช็คอาการได้ถีงบ้านเลย ไม่ต้องเสียเวลาและเสียเรง ยกจอมาที่ศูนย์บริการ
ติดต่อเพื่อรับบริการตรวจเช็คจอมอนิเตอร์แบบ on-Site Service ได้ที่เบอร์ 0-2057-5757
*จอมอนิเตอร์รุ่นใดก็ได้ที่มีขนาดตั้งแต่ 24 นิ้วขึ้นไป
