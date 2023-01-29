We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
EXCLUSIVE CARE SERVICE เข้าถึงทุกความต้องการ
EXCLUSIVE CARE SERVICE
แอลจีมุ่งมั่นในการให้ความสำคัญต่อลูกค้าคนพิเศษด้วยโปรแกรม EXCLUSIVE CARE SERVICE และ EXCLUSIVE CARE SERVICE⁺เพียงลูกค้าซื้อสินค้ารุ่นที่ร่วมรายการ ตั้งแต่ 1 มกราคม 2566 ถึง 31 ธันวาคม 2566 นี้
LG EXCLUSIVE CARE PLUS⁺
พิเศษสุดสำหรับลูกค้าที่สั่งซื้อสินค้าผ่าน LG.COM
สินค้าที่เข้าร่วม LG Exclusive Care OLED TV ตั้งแต่ 65" และ QNED TV ตั้งแต่ 75" ขึ้นไป / Lifestyle Screens / ตู้เย็น Instaview / LG Styler / เครื่องซักผ้าระบบซักอบ ตั้งแต่ 15 Kg.ขึ้นไป / WashTower / เครื่องดูดฝุ่น CordZero รุ่น A9T-Ultra /เครื่องปรับอากาศรุ่น IAQ, IW, IHQ, IPQ และ IVQ / LG PuriCare 360˚ รุ่น Double
*สามารถรับสิทธิโดยลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ได้ที่ www.lg.com/th เงื่อนไขเป็นไปตามที่บริษัทฯ กำหนดและอาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงโดยไม่ต้องแจ้งให้ทราบล่วงหน้า สอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม ได้ที่ LG LINE Offcial Account ไอดี @lgthailand
