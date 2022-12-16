We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
แอลจีคว้าอีกรางวัล! ‘สุดยอดสินค้าประเภททีวีแห่งปี'
แอลจีคว้าอีกรางวัล! "สุดยอดสินค้าประเภททีวีแห่งปี" จากนิตยสาร Business+ และมหาวิทยาลัยมหิดล ตอกย้ำความสำเร็จในฐานะผู้นำตลาดทีวีพรีเมียมต่อเนื่องเป็นปีที่ 2 โดยมีเกณฑ์การพิจารณาจากบริษัทที่ยึดเอาเป้าหมายการพัฒนานวัตกรรมที่ทำให้ชีวิตของลูกค้าดีขึ้นซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความมุ่งมั่นของแอลจีในการยกระดับประสบการณ์ความบันเทิงภายในบ้าน โดยคุณอาภัสรา สังขวิจิตร ผู้จัดการอาวุโสฝ่ายสื่อสารการตลาด บริษัท แอลจี อีเลคทรอนิคส์ (ประเทศไทย) จำกัด เป็นตัวแทนรับรางวัลดังกล่าว
