We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
แอลจี ผู้นำนวัตกรรมเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประหยัดไฟ รับมอบโล่ ‘ฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5’
แอลจี ผู้นำนวัตกรรมเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประหยัดไฟ รับมอบโล่ ‘ฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5’ สำหรับเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า
พร้อมลงนามความร่วมมือโครงการฉลากประหยัดไฟฟ้าเบอร์ 5 สำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์เครื่องปรับอากาศเชิงพาณิชย์แบบแยก
ส่วนหลายชุด (VRF) กับการไฟฟ้าฝ่ายผลิตแห่งประเทศไทย (กฟผ.) แอลจีให้ความสำคัญกับเรื่องประหยัดไฟซึ่งเป็น
ส่วนช่วยดูแลทั้งผู้บริโภคและสิ่งแวดล้อม
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/th/th/support/announcement/THNTC20221111153200.html isCopied
paste