ทีวี LG QNED LED 4K Smart TV รุ่น 65QNED86TSA ขนาด 65"

มุมมองด้านหน้าของ LG QNED TV, QNED86 พร้อมข้อความของ LG QNED, 2024 และโลโก้โปรแกรม webOS Re:New บนหน้าจอ

รูปภาพที่ใช้ในภาพรวมผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านล่างมีไว้เพื่อวัตถุประสงค์ในการเป็นตัวแทน โปรดดูแกลเลอรีรูปภาพที่ด้านบนของหน้าเพื่อการนำเสนอที่ถูกต้อง

หน้าจอ LG QNED85 โดดเด่นด้วยงานศิลปะสีสันสดใส

มันคือทั้งหมดที่เกี่ยวกับ QNED ใหม่

สีที่คมชัดและความคมชัดบน LG QNED ขนาดมหึมา ชิปเซ็ตใหม่และโซนลดแสงของเรามีเนื้อหาที่สมบูรณ์แบบ ดังนั้นทุกพิกเซลจึงคมชัดอยู่เสมอ

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

สำรวจนวัตกรรมใหม่ของ LG QNED

โปรเซสเซอร์ AI Alpha 8 4K แสดงด้วยแสงสีส้มที่เล็ดลอดออกมาจากด้านล่าง รูปทรงเกลียวสีแดง เหลือง และม่วงจะแสดงอยู่ระหว่างคำว่า "Upgradeable webOS" และ "webOS Re:New Program" ทีวี LG QNED89, QNED90 และ QNED99 จะแสดงตามลำดับจากซ้ายไปขวา ทีวีแต่ละเครื่องแสดงสีสันสดใสและมีคำว่า "Ultra Big TV" ปรากฏอยู่เหนือทีวี
alpha 8 AI Processor 4K

ความชาญฉลาดของ QNED ที่โดดเด่นช่วยยกระดับประสบการณ์การรับชมทีวีของคุณ

โปรเซสเซอร์ AI Alpha 8 4K ของ LG ที่มีแสงสีส้มเล็ดลอดออกมาข้างใต้ และเส้นแผงวงจรสีสันสดใสที่แยกออกจากโปรเซสเซอร์ AI

ดื่มด่ำจากภายใน โปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 8 AI ขั้นสูง 4K ของเราปรับคุณภาพเสียงและภาพให้เหมาะสมโดยอัตโนมัติเพื่อซิงค์กับคุณ

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

ความฉลาดที่ปรับแต่งประสบการณ์ QNED

ทีวี LG ติดตั้งบนผนังในห้องนั่งเล่นโดยมีเครื่องเล่นกีตาร์อยู่บนหน้าจอ โดยมีกราฟิกวงกลมศูนย์กลางแทนคลื่นเสียง และคำว่า "การปรับแต่ง AI" ด้านบนซ้าย ผู้หญิงหมอบอยู่ข้างนอกในวันที่อากาศแจ่มใส อยู่หน้าต้นไม้และท้องฟ้าสีคราม และมีคำว่า "AI Picture Pro" อยู่ด้านบนซ้าย ทีวี LG พร้อมฟองเสียงและคลื่นที่ปล่อยออกมาจากหน้าจอเติมเต็มพื้นที่ และคำว่า "AI Sound Pro" ด้านบนซ้าย
ปรับแต่งด้วย AI

ซิงค์กับวิธีการรับชมของคุณ

แกลเลอรี่ที่มีภาพบอลลูนลมร้อนจำนวน 6 ภาพแสดงอยู่บนท้องฟ้า เลือกสองภาพแล้ว ถัดไป แกลเลอรีที่มีรูปภาพคนเป่าฟองสบู่จำนวน 6 รูปจะปรากฏขึ้น เลือกได้อีก 2 รายการ หน้าจอสีดำปรากฏขึ้นพร้อมกับไอคอนโหลดสีชมพูและสีม่วง ภูมิทัศน์อันลึกลับปรากฏขึ้น และความประณีตปรากฏขึ้นทีละน้อยจากซ้ายไปขวา

รูปภาพที่เหมาะกับรสนิยมของคุณ

เลือกรูปภาพที่คุณชื่นชอบ จากนั้น AI Picture Wizard จะสร้างรูปภาพที่ปรับแต่งให้เหมาะกับรสนิยมเฉพาะของคุณจากความเป็นไปได้ 85 ล้านรายการ จากนั้นบันทึกลงในโปรไฟล์ของคุณ

ทีวี LG ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังในห้องนั่งเล่นโดยมีเครื่องเล่นกีตาร์แสดงอยู่บนหน้าจอ กราฟิกวงกลมศูนย์กลางแทนคลื่นเสียง

AI Acoustic Tuning

เสียงที่เหมาะสมที่สุดเหมาะกับพื้นที่ของคุณ

ระบบเสียงจะตรวจจับแผนผังห้องของคุณและตำแหน่งที่คุณกำลังนั่งเพื่อสร้างโดมเสียงรอบตัวคุณ ซึ่งปรับให้เข้ากับระบบเสียงที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของห้องของคุณได้อย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ

LG TV และ LG Soundbar ในพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยอันทันสมัยในเวลากลางคืน ภาพหน้าจอของแสงออโรร่า บอเรลลิส จะแสดงด้วยระดับความสว่างที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

Night

LG TV และ LG Soundbar ในพื้นที่ใช้สอยที่ทันสมัยในเวลากลางวัน ภาพหน้าจอของแสงออโรร่า บอเรลลิส จะแสดงด้วยระดับความสว่างที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

Day

ความฉลาดที่สว่างไสวในทุกแสง

ไม่ว่าจะกลางวันหรือกลางคืน การควบคุมความสว่างจะตรวจจับแสงในพื้นที่ของคุณและปรับสมดุลของภาพตามนั้นเพื่อให้ได้ภาพที่คมชัด

AI Picture Pro

สัมผัสความสมจริงอย่างแท้จริงในทุกเฟรม

AI ขับเคลื่อนความคมชัดและสีที่คมชัด

ทำให้ทุกฉากเป็นผลงานชิ้นเอก AI Super Upscaling ใช้อัลกอริธึมการเรียนรู้เชิงลึกเพื่อปรับปรุงเนื้อหาแบบเรียลไทม์ ดังนั้นทุกสิ่งที่คุณรับชมจึงดูคมชัดอย่างน่าอัศจรรย์

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 และ QNED85 มี AI Picture Pro และ AI Super Upscaling

**รุ่นที่ใช้โปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 9 / alpha 8 (QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 และ 86NANO80) มี Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

***AI Picture Pro จะไม่ทำงานกับเนื้อหาที่ได้รับการคุ้มครองลิขสิทธิ์ในบริการ OTT

****คุณภาพของภาพของเนื้อหาที่ขยายขนาดจะแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับความละเอียดของแหล่งที่มา

AI Sound Pro

รับฟังทุกรายละเอียดของภาพเสียง

LG TV มีลักษณะเป็นฟองเสียงและคลื่นที่เปล่งออกมาจากหน้าจอและเติมเต็มพื้นที่

เสียงที่สมจริงพุ่งทะยานไปทั่วทั้งพื้นที่ของคุณ

รับฟังทุกลมหายใจและจังหวะ ขณะที่ระบบเสียงเซอร์ราวด์เสมือนจริง 9.1.2 เติมเต็มพื้นที่ของคุณด้วยเสียงคุณภาพระดับเวทีเสียงที่เต็มอิ่ม

ทีวี LG แสดงนักดนตรีกำลังแสดง โดยมีกราฟิกวงกลมสว่างรอบๆ พื้นที่

เสียงอันทรงพลังดังก้องกังวาน

การปรับแต่งโปรเซสเซอร์ AI ช่วยเพิ่มไดนามิกให้กับเสียงของคุณ
ทีวี LG แสดงนักดนตรีกำลังแสดง โดยมีกราฟิกวงกลมสว่างรอบๆ พื้นที่

เสียงเหมาะกับสิ่งที่คุณรับชม

การควบคุมเสียงแบบปรับเปลี่ยนจะปรับสมดุลเสียงตามแนวเพลงแบบเรียลไทม์เพื่อความชัดใสที่สมบูรณ์

"*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**ต้องเปิดใช้งานผ่านเมนูโหมดเสียง

***เสียงอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามสภาพแวดล้อมในการฟัง

ภาพระยะใกล้ของหน้าจอ LG TV ที่แสดงปุ่มโฮมออฟฟิศ เกม และเพลงบนแบนเนอร์สำหรับ Masters of the Air จะซูมออกเพื่อแสดงทีวีที่ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังในห้องนั่งเล่น โลโก้ต่อไปนี้จะปรากฏบนหน้าจอทีวีในภาพ: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney TV, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now และ Udemy

webOS 24

ทำให้ประสบการณ์ทีวีของคุณเป็นของคุณ

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ทีวีที่สร้างมาเพื่อคุณด้วย My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge และ Quick Cards

*เมนูและแอปที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศและแตกต่างกันไปเมื่อมีการเผยแพร่
**คำแนะนำคำหลักจะแตกต่างกันไปตามแอปและช่วงเวลาของวัน และมีให้เฉพาะในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตนเท่านั้น
***ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง
โลโก้ webOS ลอยอยู่ตรงกลางบนพื้นหลังสีดำ และพื้นที่ด้านล่างสว่างด้วยสีโลโก้สีแดง สีส้ม และสีเหลือง คำว่า "webOS Re:New Program" อยู่ใต้โลโก้

webOS Re:New Program

ทุกปีจะมีทีวีใหม่เป็นเวลา 5 ปี

มันสดใหม่อยู่เสมอ แม้ว่าเราจะเพิ่มคุณสมบัติและความสะดวกสบายใหม่ก็ตาม
สี่เหลี่ยมห้าอันที่มีสีต่างกันจะเซขึ้นไป โดยแต่ละอันมีป้ายกำกับหนึ่งปีตั้งแต่ "webOS 24" ถึง "webOS 28" ลูกศรชี้ขึ้นอยู่ระหว่างสี่เหลี่ยมซึ่งมีป้ายกำกับจาก "อัปเกรด 1" ถึง "อัปเกรด 4"
ด้วยโปรแกรม webOS Re:New ลูกค้าสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับการอัปเกรดสี่ครั้งในระยะเวลาห้าปี ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าจะมี webOS เวอร์ชันทั้งหมดห้าเวอร์ชัน รวมถึงเวอร์ชันปัจจุบัน ณ เวลาที่ซื้อ

*โปรแกรม webOS Re:New รองรับการอัปเกรดทั้งหมดสี่ครั้งในระยะเวลาห้าปี เกณฑ์คือเวอร์ชัน webOS ที่ติดตั้งไว้ล่วงหน้า และกำหนดการอัปเกรดจะแตกต่างกันไปตั้งแต่สิ้นเดือนถึงต้นปี

**การอัพเดตและกำหนดการของฟีเจอร์ แอพพลิเคชั่น และบริการบางอย่างอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นและภูมิภาค

***การอัปเกรดที่มีให้บริการในปี 2023 รวมถึง UHD และรุ่นที่สูงกว่า

ทีวีขนาดใหญ่พิเศษ

ขนาดที่สร้างแรงบันดาลใจทำให้คุณหลงใหล

ครอบครัวในห้องนั่งเล่นที่มีทีวี LG ขนาดใหญ่พิเศษติดตั้งอยู่บนผนัง โดยมีฉากมหาสมุทรรวมถึงปะการังและเต่าอยู่บนหน้าจอ
สุดยอดความดื่มด่ำจากความบันเทิงขนาดเท่าจริง ดูเนื้อหาทั้งหมดของคุณบนจอแสดงผลขนาดใหญ่พิเศษ และเพลิดเพลินไปกับความคมชัดและขนาดที่ไม่มีใครเทียบได้สำหรับการรับชม การเล่น หรือการออกกำลังกาย

*QNED85 และ QNED80 มีดีไซน์เพรียวบางเป็นพิเศษ

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED85 และ QNED80 มีขนาดสูงสุด 86 นิ้ว

***รุ่นที่ใช้งานได้อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค

Dimming Pro

ดำดิ่งสู่ความลึกและรายละเอียดที่น่าทึ่ง

เทคโนโลยีการหรี่แสงขั้นสูงช่วยให้คุณเห็นรายละเอียดที่ชัดเจนและภาพที่สมจริงน่าทึ่ง โดยการใช้งานพื้นที่ลดแสงทั่วทั้งหน้าจอ

*QNED85 และ QNED80 มี Advanced Local Dimming และ Dimming Pro
สี QNED

พบกับสีสันที่สดใสและเขียวชอุ่มมีชีวิตชีวา

ตื่นตาไปกับสีสันอันน่าทึ่ง มีชีวิตชีวายิ่งกว่าโลกรอบตัวคุณ

A video starts with color particles bursting, then the pixels slowly change into a close-up of a wall painted with a colorful pattern on the screen on LG TV.

*QNED89, QNED85 และ QNED80 มี QNED Color

**ปริมาณขอบเขตสีที่แสดง (CGV) เทียบเท่าหรือเกินกว่า CGV ของพื้นที่สี DCI-P3 ซึ่งได้รับการรับรองอย่างเป็นอิสระจาก Intertek

การออกแบบที่เพรียวบางเป็นพิเศษ

การออกแบบเพรียวบางผสานเข้ากับการตกแต่งภายในของคุณ

ออกแบบมาเพรียวบางเป็นพิเศษ หน้าจอของคุณกลมกลืนกับพื้นที่ของคุณอย่างลงตัวและตั้งชิดผนังได้อย่างลงตัว

ทีวี LG ที่เพรียวบางเป็นพิเศษจากมุมกล้องแบบ Bird-Eye มุมกล้องเลื่อนเพื่อแสดงด้านหน้าของทีวี โดยแสดงภาพดอกไม้สีสันสดใสที่ซูมเข้า

*QNED85 และ QNED80 มีดีไซน์เพรียวบางเป็นพิเศษ

**QNED85 และ QNED80 มีขนาดสูงสุด 86 นิ้ว

***รุ่นที่ใช้งานได้อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค

เข้ากันได้อย่างลงตัวกับเครื่องเสียง LG

ซาวด์บาร์ที่โดดเด่นคู่ควรกับ LG QNED

An image of a remote control pointed at an LG QNED TV showing soundbar control settings on the right side of the screen.

WOW Interface

ความเรียบง่ายเพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส

เข้าถึงอินเทอร์เฟซ WOW บน LG TV เพื่อการควบคุมซาวด์บาร์ที่เรียบง่าย เช่น โหมด โปรไฟล์ และคุณสมบัติที่มีประโยชน์
WOW Orchestra ผสมผสานเสียงที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของ LG Soundbar และ LG QNED เข้าด้วยกันอย่างทำงานร่วมกัน
ว้าวออร์เคสตรา

ทุกภาพอยู่ในสนามอย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ

WOW Orchestra ผสมผสานเสียงที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของ LG Soundbar และ LG QNED เข้าด้วยกันอย่างทำงานร่วมกัน
LG TV และ LG Soundbar ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังโดยมีกราฟิกสัญลักษณ์ Wi-Fi สีขาวอยู่ตรงกลาง
WOWCAST ในตัว

รับชมทีวีของคุณโดยปราศจากความยุ่งเหยิง

เลิกยุ่งกับสายไฟและรับฟังคุณภาพเสียงของ LG Soundbar ได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพด้วย WOWCAST

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

****WOW Interface Compatible TVs: QNED91, QNED86 and QNED80.

*****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: QNED91, and QNED86.

******WOWCAST Compatible TVs: QNED91 and QNED86.

*******QNED86 models of 80 inches and higher can be matched with S90TY, and S70.

ดำดิ่งสู่ความตื่นเต้นของภาพยนตร์และทักษะการเล่นเกม

FILMMAKER Mode

เห็นมันเหมือนที่ผู้กำกับฝันไว้

ดื่มด่ำไปกับการตัดเย็บที่สมจริงที่สุด โหมด FILMMAKER นำเสนอภาพยนตร์ตามที่ผู้กำกับต้องการด้วยการตั้งค่าที่แม่นยำ

ผู้ชายในสตูดิโอตัดต่อภาพมืดๆ กำลังดูทีวี LG ที่แสดงพระอาทิตย์ตกดิน ที่ด้านล่างขวาของภาพคือโลโก้โหมด FILMMAKER

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง
**โหมด FILMMAKER เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ UHD Alliance, Inc.

ประสบการณ์การชมภาพยนตร์ในบ้าน

พบความอัศจรรย์มากขึ้นในทุกฉากที่คุณรับชม

สัมผัสประสบการณ์การชมภาพยนตร์ที่บ้าน HDR10 Pro มอบรูปลักษณ์ตามที่ต้องการของภาพยนตร์ทุกประเภทด้วยสีและความเปรียบต่างที่แม่นยำ

An image of a family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.

*HDR10 Pro เป็นเทคโนโลยีที่พัฒนาโดย LG Electronics โดยใช้คุณภาพของภาพมาตรฐานของ 'HDR10' มาตรฐาน
การเล่นเกมขั้นสูง

มุ่งเป้าไปที่ชัยชนะอันยิ่งใหญ่

การเล่นจะราบรื่นด้วยความเร็วสูงด้วย FreeSync และ VRR ในขณะที่การตั้งค่าที่ง่ายดายทำให้ได้รับชัยชนะอย่างแน่นอน
A video opens with a blurry scene of a car driving fast in a racing game. The scene is refined, resulting in smooth and clear action. FreeSync Premium Pro logo and VRR logo in the top right corner.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 และ QNED85 มีฟีเจอร์ AMD FreeSync™ Premium และ VRR

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 และ QNED80 มี GeForce ทันที, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC และ HGiG

***VRR เป็นคุณสมบัติที่ผ่านการรับรองของ HDMI 2.1

****HGiG เป็นกลุ่มอาสาสมัครของบริษัทจากอุตสาหกรรมเกมและจอทีวีที่พบกันเพื่อระบุและเผยแพร่แนวทางสาธารณะเพื่อปรับปรุงประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมของผู้บริโภคใน HDR

*****การรองรับ HGiG อาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

ควบคุมได้ตรงจุดที่คุณต้องการ

อย่าหยุดใช้ Game Optimizer และ Game Dashboard
ฉากเกม FPS ที่มี Game Dashboard ปรากฏบนหน้าจอระหว่างการเล่นเกม ฉากฤดูหนาวอันมืดมิดพร้อมเมนู Game Optimizer ปรากฏขึ้นเหนือเกม

*แดชบอร์ดเกมจะเปิดใช้งานเฉพาะเมื่อทั้ง "เครื่องมือเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเกม" และ "แดชบอร์ดเกม" เปิดอยู่เท่านั้น

**ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

เข้าถึงเกมที่คุณชื่นชอบทั้งหมด

จักรวาลเกมนับพันอยู่แค่เพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส สำรวจคลังเกมบนคลาวด์อันยิ่งใหญ่และสตรีมได้ทันทีโดยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาเล่นในการดาวน์โหลดหรืออัปเดต
An image of the Boosteroid home screen showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" and another image of GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails.

*พันธมิตรที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

**อาจจำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิก GeForce NOW

***อาจต้องสมัครสมาชิก Boosteroid

ความยั่งยืน

ค้นพบวิสัยทัศน์ของ LG QNED สำหรับวันพรุ่งนี้

เลือกสิ่งที่เหมาะสมสำหรับโลกด้วยบรรจุภัณฑ์ชีวภาพที่มีน้ำหนักเบา และใบรับรองด้านความยั่งยืนระดับโลก

An image of LG QNED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.

*พันธมิตรที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

**วงเล็บด้านล่างสำหรับ QNED ทั้งหมดและฝาหลังแบบเต็มสำหรับ QNED85(65/55/50") ผลิตจากพลาสติกรีไซเคิล

65QNED86TSA

ทีวี LG QNED LED 4K Smart TV รุ่น 65QNED86TSA ขนาด 65"