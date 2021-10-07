LG NAMED WHICH? HOME ENTERTAINMENT BRAND OF THE YEAR FOR SECOND YEAR RUNNING

LONDON, 7th October 2021— Today, LG Electronics UK (LG) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the 2021 Home Entertainment Brand of the Year by leading independent consumer organisation, Which?, for the second year running.

Following last year’s success as the 2020 Home Entertainment Brand of the Year, LG has won the title this year over fellow nominees Amazon, Google, Samsung, Sennheiser and Sony. LG’s innovative 2021 line-up of TVs and soundbars has received high praise from Which?, including its LG G1 OLED TV as the top scoring TV, and 19 Which? Best Buy badges across the home entertainment product categories – more than any other home entertainment brand.

LG’s flagship OLED models have led the way with the LG 65G1 and LG 55G1 scoring this year’s highest marks. These were closely followed by the LG 65C1, and all three models received Best Buy status, with the LG G1 being called the “gold standard” and “an exemplary example of everything a TV should be in 2021”.

LG’s unrivalled OLED screens use self-emissive display technology to precisely control pixels to achieve the deepest blacks, most realistic colours and infinite contrast. Alongside its next-generation technology, LG’s TVs benefit from their attractive design; the G1 was specifically designed to be wall-mounted - via a unique built-in wall bracket - providing a Gallery feature that turns the TV into an art piece for the user’s living room.

LG’s standout 2021 soundbar, the SP11RA, also earned a Best Buy badge, with Which? stating that the model has an “advanced surround sound setup that truly delivers”. The soundbar has been designed to complement LG’s range of TVs, allowing users to take advantage of the LG AI Sound Pro feature. Audio from the TV is played through the soundbar via TV Sound Mode Share, delivering the superior audio processing power of AI Sound Pro on the soundbar’s speakers. Furthermore, all the 2021 soundbars support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for dynamic three-dimensional audio.

Which? Chief Executive, Anabel Hoult, said: “LG not only has the top scoring TV but has achieved a seriously impressive 19 Which? Best Buys across the home entertainment product categories in the last testing year, more than any other home entertainment brand. It’s no surprise that we are delighted to award LG the 2021 Which? Home Entertainment Brand of the Year.”

Peter Booth, Commercial Director at LG UK, commented: “Being named Home Entertainment Brand of the Year twice in a row shows that LG continues to provide the very best Home Entertainment innovations to its customers. From high-spec OLED TVs to our compact soundbars, LG products are able to provide something for everyone.

“We’re honoured and proud to be recognised by Which? for two consecutive years, and look forward to introducing our next set of Home Entertainment innovations for 2022 in due course.”

