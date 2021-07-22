NEW ADDITIONS TO LG TONE FREE LINEUP DELIVER ENHANCED PERFORMANCE, GREATER CONVENIENCE

LONDON, July 26, 2021— LG Electronics (LG) is updating its true wireless stereo listening experience with the announcement of the new 2021 LG TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds. Ideal for those who lead active, high-energy lifestyles, the newest LG TONE Free models feature several enhancements to compliment the already comfortable in-ear fit, advanced Meridian-tuned sound, powerful active noise cancellation and hygiene-boosting UVnano charging case.



With fit and comfort top priorities for the LG TONE Free lineup, LG collaborated with a leading ergonomic design technology lab to analyse hundreds of subjects’ ears, resulting in Arc Design with an earbud stem 4.4 millimeters shorter than on previous models to create the perfect balance and fit for an active lifestyle. 1 And because the FP9 and FP8 are IPX4 rated, both earbuds can be worn without worry during hard workout sessions or in the rain.

New to LG TONE Free lineup is Headphone Spatial Processing from Meridian Audio which envelops the listener with sound that seems to originate from all directions. Another new enhancement is 3D Sound Stage, which expands the sound stage via spatial up-mixing to bring users more lifelike audio for a more captivating listening experience. With larger, upgraded drivers and diaphragms featuring silicone edging allowing for more flexibility and movement, the new TONE Free models now deliver more powerful bass without compromising clarity or detail.





With three microphones in each earbud, the new FP9 and FP8 offer a better calling experience by making the user’s voice clearer and with less intrusive ambient noise getting in the way. New Whispering Mode allows for greater call privacy and clarity, allowing users to hold the right earbud close to their mouths as a dedicated microphone, the perfect solution for making and taking calls in environments such as a library or crowded subway.





Active noise cancelling on both new TONE Free earbuds eliminates low-frequency sounds that can’t be completely blocked by the passive noise cancellation eartips. The microphones on the earbuds listen for ambient noises and neutralise them by producing identical sound waves that are inaudible to the listener, leaving just soundwaves from the music or podcast to enjoy.





Again, with the industry’s only auto-cleaning UVnano charging case to keep the eartips clean to reduce the chance of inner ear infections, the UV-C LED built into the TONE Free cases is tested to reduce bacteria on the earbuds’ speaker mesh by 99.9 percent in just five minutes when charging wired or wirelessly.2 For additional hygiene, both new models also feature medical-grade, hypoallergenic ear gels to reduce the risk of skin irritations in the ear canal.3





LG’s newest TWS earbuds now deliver greater user convenience with wider compatibility, simpler connectivity and maximum durability. LG FP9 and FP8 can quickly and easily pair with a wide range of devices including Windows PCs and laptops while FP9 with Plug & Wireless enables the charging case to double as a wireless dongle, especially handy on airplanes. By plugging the case into a smartphone, gaming console, or other compatible device via USB-C to AUX cable, users can experience both complete freedom and low-latency sound. 4

For longer enjoyment and extended on-the-go convenience, LG’s new earbuds guarantee exceptional battery life, delivering up to 10 hours of playback time between charges for a total of 24 hours of usage when used with the charging case. And with quick charge, five minutes in the case equates to one full hour of listening, perfect for those times when you forget to charge the night before. For listeners who want wireless charging, LG TONE Free FP8 has that covered.

Paired with the TONE Free app, LG’s newest earbuds deliver even more capabilities with access to an equaliser, Ambient Sound mode, touch control customisation and Find My Earbuds to help locate either earbud when lost or misplaced. The app also features LAB, where users can access special settings such as Whispering Mode and Game Mode.

The new LG TONE Free FP series will be available starting this month in key markets in a range of sophisticated colours such as Charcoal Black, Pearl White and Haze Gold.

Specifications:

# # #

1 Collaboration with the Ergonomic Design Technology Lab at POSTECH, one of Asia’s leading science and technology universities.

2 Independent testing shows UVnano charging case eliminates 99.9 percent of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Klebsiella pneumonia bacteria on earbuds within five minutes during charging. UV LED function works only during charging and the FP9 case must be connected to external power source.

3 Base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.

4 Plug & Wireless feature not compatible with all gaming consoles.

Disclaimer: Not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device. Device or any of its parts not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions.

