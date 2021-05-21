LG ELECTRONICS RENEWS MULTI-MILLION SPONSORSHIP DEAL WITH THE FA

21st May 2021, Weybridge, UK: Global consumer electronics manufacturer, LG Electronics (LG), has announced the renewal of its multi-million pound partnership with The FA. The two-year deal will span across Wembley Stadium connected by EE, England’s Men’s Team, England’s Women’s Team, and the eLions, The FA’s official esports team.

Bringing together a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics with the governing body of English Football, the renewal follows on from the successful partnership of the past three years, which included sponsorship of the Emirates FA Cup, Wembley Stadium, England’s Men’s Team and St George’s Park.

As part of the initial agreement, spanning 2017 to 2020, LG introduced its innovative and cutting-edge display technology products to Wembley Stadium, installing a replacement 460 square metre LED façade on the outside the venue’s Great Hall, and two satellite 230 square metre displays above the revamped main entrance. In addition, LG is currently replacing the venue’s 1,200 plasma screens with LED products, to further support Wembley’s position as one of the world’s greatest venues for sport and entertainment.

With the majority of the nation unable to experience live sport in person over the past year, the TV has been crucial in keeping fans close to the action from home. Millions of England fans are expected to tune in to this summer’s tournament, and with LG’s world-leading TV line-up, fans are able to get as close to a live stadium experience as possible in their own home. From state-of-the-art OLED TV displays and immersive sound bars to innovative projectors, and fridges for those perfectly chilled beers, LG has everything England supporters need to make the most of the summer’s most anticipated sporting event.

Marina Clowes, LG Electronics UK Head of Marketing, said: “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with The FA and work together to support England’s national teams. Innovation is at the heart of what LG does and football is a huge passion point for our audiences. As The FA strives to move the game forward, we’re excited to continue our support of England football and continue to offer fans the best technology to experience the beautiful game.”

Kathryn Swarbrick, The FA’s Commercial and Marketing Director, said: "Since 2017, our partnership with LG has helped us to transform the visual infrastructure at our venues to the benefit of fans, players and our employees. We’re delighted to renew our deal and are particularly pleased that this will now extend to England Women’s senior team and our eLions, as well as our England men’s senior team and Wembley Stadium. We look forward to working together to continue improving and innovating how fans experience the game, whether that be from home or at our iconic stadium.”

