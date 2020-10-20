HEAT PUMP THOUGHT LEADERSHIP….FROM LG

Many people find it strange that heat pumps – in particular air to water heat pumps - that are tried and tested, proven technology, ready to help us attack the decarbonisation of the heating sector are still lagging behind fossil fuelled heating systems across Europe because of the belated love affair we still have in this country in particular, with oil and gas boilers. With heating responsible for around 50% of the energy used in Europe, it makes huge sense to utilise technology that is ready and waiting to drive carbon levels down. Technology that is proven and used in countries with far more challenging climates than the UK – Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and Canada to mention a few…



Click onto https://app.frame.io/presentations/c6523e79-20b6-4eb1-a3cb-c32961f1fdc4



Hear from the European Heat Pump Association's (EHPA) Secretary General, Thomas Nowak talking recently, after participation at an LG Virtual Conference, on the innovation behind today's air to water heat pump technology and how you can ensure your customers are enjoying huge energy and cost savings while reducing their carbon footprints and future-proofing their homes.



It’s a fascinating listen – not just about the products but about the thinking behind the adoption of heat pump technology, some ideas for specifiers and installers, but equally ideas for the heat pump manufacturers about how they can make the technology more appealing to decision makers – who are surprisingly rarely the end users of the heating systems themselves as we mostly inherit the heat systems we have in our homes – either in new build or existing properties. We rarely have a say….it’s interesting and well worth a few minutes of anyone’s time.



“We’ve always found Thomas’s views to be thought provoking and meaningful in this sector,” says LG’s Head of Heating in the UK and Ireland, Andrew Hooper. “It is well worth sitting back and listening to ten minutes of thought provoking, common sense from one of the leaders in the sector. It’s time that the decision makers began making decisions that will give us all a chance of meeting the decarbonisation targets set in the UK and Europe – without heat pump technology we won’t have a chance of hitting them….”