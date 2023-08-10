About Cookies on This Site

American Style Fridge Freezer in Platinum Silver with Water & Ice Dispenser

American Style Fridge Freezer in Platinum Silver with Water & Ice Dispenser

GS3159PVHV

American Style Fridge Freezer in Platinum Silver with Water & Ice Dispenser

All Spec

CAPACITY (LITRES)

Total

574

Lifestyle

Large Family

CAPACITY (L, CU.FT.) STORAGE

Total

508

Freezer

156

Refrigerator

352

ENERGY CONSUMPTION

Energy Consumption (kWh)

441

Energy Class

A+

EXTERIOR FEATURES

Finishing [Colour]

Platinum Silver

Digital Display (LED/LCD)

LED 88 Membrane

Water Dispenser

Yes

Ice Dispenser

Yes

Ice Dispenser - Cruched Ice Function

Yes

Bottle Water Connectable

Yes

GENERAL FEATURES

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Cooling System

No Frost

Bio Shield (Gasket)

Yes

Temperature Control

Digital Sensors(6) / Express Freezing

Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)

5.17

Freezing Capicity (kg)

12

Sound Power (dB)

40

Star Rating

4 Stars

Linear Compressor

Yes

Plumbing Required

Yes

Climate Class

SN-T

Refrigent

R600a

INTERIOR FRIDGE COMPARTMENT FEATURES

Lamp

LED (1)

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Shelf - Tempered glass

Yes (3)

Door basket - Non-transparent

Yes(4)

Door basket - Dairy Corner

Yes

Egg tray

Yes

Veg Box Cover T/V - Plastic

Yes

Veg Box Cover T/V - Moist Balance Crisper (Plastic)

Yes

Vegetable Box

One (2-2 Piece)

Vegetable Box - Moist Balance Crisper

Yes

Vegetable Box - Humidity Controller

Yes

INTERIOR FREEZER COMPARTMENT FEATURES

Lamp

LED (1)

Multi Air Flow

Yes

Ice Maker

Automatic

Door basket

Non-transparent (3)

Shelf

Tempered Glass(2), Plastic(1) & Wire

Drawers - Transparent

Yes (2 - 2 piece)

WEIGHT (KG)

Net / Packing

107 / 116

DIMENSION (MM)

Width x Height x Depth ( Product)

894 x 1753 x 725

Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )

965 x 1892 x 776

