LG Door-in-Door™ GSJ560PZXV American style Fridge Freezer , 606L, Shiny Steel -F
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Total
-
606
-
Freezer
-
206
-
Refrigerator
-
400
-
Net / Packing
-
123/134
-
Height (Net) to Top of Hinge (A)
-
1790
-
Height (Net) to Top of Case (B)
-
1750
-
Depth (Net) Without Door (C)
-
610
-
Depth (Net) Without Handle (D)
-
717
-
Depth (Net) Including Door & Handle (E)
-
717
-
Width (Net)
-
912
-
Width x Height x Depth ( Product)
-
912 x 1790 x 717
-
Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )
-
968 x 1891 x 770
-
Type
-
American Style Fridge Freezer
-
Temperature Control
-
Digital Sensors (RT Sensor) (7) / Express Freeze
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Temperature Function
-
Express Cool
-
Door In Door™
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Cooling System
-
No Frost
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Noise Emission
-
39 dB
-
Noise Emission Class
-
C
-
Energy Efficiency brClass (A - G)
-
F
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
419
-
Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)
-
2.8hr
-
Freezing Capacity (kg/24hr)
-
12kg/24Hr
-
Refrigerant
-
R600a
-
Linear Compressor
-
Yes FLB150NBMA
-
Star Rating
-
4 Stars
-
Climate Class
-
T
-
Finish (Door) - NS/PS3/SW/WB (Option)
-
PZ
-
Finish (Case) - PET/ PCM (Option)
-
PCM
-
Handle Type Material
-
Plastic
-
Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Ice Dispenser (Cube Ice)
-
Yes
-
Crushed Ice Function
-
Yes
-
Filteration External
-
Yes
-
BioShield (Gasket)
-
Yes
-
Lamp
-
LED(1)
-
Shelf - Tempered Glass
-
Yes (4)
-
Door Basket - Transparent
-
Yes (3)
-
Veg Box Cover T/V R/U br Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V R/L - Plastic
-
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) - One
-
Yes (2)
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) br Moist Balance Crisper
-
Y(Only R/L)
-
Deodorizer
-
Yes
-
Egg Bank
-
Yes
-
Lamp
-
LED (1)
-
Ice Maker
-
Automatic - Indoor
-
Door Basket - Transparent
-
Yes (2)
-
Shelf - Tempered Glass
-
Yes (4)
-
Drawer Box Cover T/V F/U br Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Drawer Box Cover T/V F/L br Plastic
-
Yes
-
Drawer Transparent
-
Yes (2)
-
Display PCB - NFC
-
Yes
-
Door Switch - Reed(DID)
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
