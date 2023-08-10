About Cookies on This Site

GSL361ICEZ

F rated Refrigerator with Non-Plumbed Water and Ice Dispenser and Inverter Linear Compressor

LG GSL361ICEZ

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

CAPACITY (ℓ)- ISO GROSS

Total

663

Freezer

247

Refrigerator

416

CAPACITY (L, CU.FT.) STORAGE

Total

591

Freezer

197(23)

Refrigerator

394

WEIGHT (KG)

Net / Packing

117/128

DIMENSION (MM)

Height (Net) to Top of Hinge (A)

1790

Height (Net) to Top of Case (B)

1750

Depth (Net) Without Door (C)

610

Depth (Net) Without Handle (D)

717

Depth (Net) Including Door & Handle (E)

717

Width (Net)

912

Width x Height x Depth ( Product)

912 x 1790 x 717

Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )

968 x 1891 x 770

GENERAL FEATURES

Temperature Control

Digital Sensors (RT Sensor) (7) / Express Freeze

Child Lock

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

Temperature Function

Express Cool

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Cooling System

No Frost

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Sound Power (dB)

39

Energy Efficiency brClass (A - G)

F

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

375

Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)

10

Freezing Capacity (kg)

12

Refrigerant

R600a

Linear Compressor

Yes FLB150NBMA

Star Rating

4 Stars

Climate Class

T

Finish (Case) - PET/ PCM (Option)

PCM

Handle Type Material

Plastic

Plumbing Required

Yes

Water Dispenser

Yes

Ice Dispenser (Cube Ice)

Yes

Crushed Ice Function

Yes

BioShield (Gasket)

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Lamp

LED(1)

Shelf - Tempered Glass

Yes (4)

Door Basket - Transparent

Yes (3)

Door Basket - Dairy Corner

Yes (1)

Veg Box Cover T/V R/U br Tempered Glass

Yes

Veg Box Cover T/V R/L - Plastic

Yes

Vegetable Box (Drawer) - One

Yes (2)

Vegetable Box (Drawer) br Moist Balance Crisper

Y(Only R/L)

Deodorizer

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Lamp

LED(1)

Ice Maker

Automatic - Indoor

Door Basket - Transparent

Yes (2)

Shelf - Tempered Glass

Yes (4)

Drawer Box Cover T/V F/U br Tempered Glass

Yes

Drawer Box Cover T/V F/L br Plastic

Yes

Drawer Transparent

Yes (2)

MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT

Display PCB - NFC

Yes

Door Switch - Reed(DID)

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GSL361ICEZ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GSL361ICEZ)
