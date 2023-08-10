About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Fridge Freezer with Gross Capacity of 322 Litres

Specs

Reviews

Support

Fridge Freezer with Gross Capacity of 322 Litres

GB3133PVJW

Fridge Freezer with Gross Capacity of 322 Litres

Print

All Spec

CAPACITY (LITRES)

Total

322

Lifestyle

Compact Space

CAPACITY (L, CU.FT.) STORAGE

Total

303

Freezer

86

Refrigerator

217

ENERGY CONSUMPTION

Energy Consumption (kWh)

310

Energy Saving Rating

A+

EXTERIOR FEATURES

Finishing [Colour]

Platinum Silver

GENERAL FEATURES

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Cooling System

Total No Frost

Bio Shield (Gasket)

Yes

Temperature Control

Digital Sensors(3) / Express Freezing

Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)

12

Freezing Capicity (kg)

6

Sound Power (dB)

45

Star Rating

4 Star

INTERIOR FRIDGE COMPARTMENT FEATURES

Lamp

LED

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Shelf - Tempered glass

Yes (3)

Egg tray

Yes

Vegetable Box

One

Vegetable Box - Moist Balance Crisper

Yes

INTERIOR FREEZER COMPARTMENT FEATURES

Ice Maker

Normal Ice Tray

WEIGHT (KG)

Net / Packing

77 / 86

DIMENSION (MM)

Width x Height x Depth ( Product)

595 x 1896 x 656

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 