We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7KG GENTLE & COZY DRYER
All Spec
-
Colour/Finish
-
White
-
Weight (Kg)
-
7
-
Type
-
Condnesing Type
-
Display
-
Big LED
-
Door
-
Chrome Hair Line Door
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Automatic Tumble Dryer
-
Yes
-
Energy Consumption Per Cycle (kWh)
-
4.24
-
Energy Consumption Per Cycle (Partial Load) (kWh)
-
2.31
-
Power Consumption Left-on Mode
-
0.4W
-
Duration Left-on Mode
-
10 min
-
Standard Programme
-
Cotton Light Normal
-
Weighted Programme Time
-
91
-
Full Load Time
-
119
-
Partial Load Time
-
71
-
Condensation Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Weighted Condensation Efficiency
-
91
-
Full Load Condensation
-
91
-
Partial Load Condensation
-
91
-
Noise Level (dBA)
-
66 dB
-
Drying Time
-
16min/kg
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)
-
B
-
Energy Consumption
-
504 kWh / year
-
Main Course
-
Cotton, Mixed Fabrics, Easy Care, Bulky Item, Jeans
-
Special
-
Sports Wear, Quick Dry, Delicate, Wool, Skin care, Refresh
-
Timed Drying
-
Rack Dry, Cool Air, Warm
-
End Buzzer
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Insert Filter
-
Yes
-
Anti Crease
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Heater
-
Yes
-
Remain Time / Drying Step
-
Yes
-
Clean Filter Notice
-
Yes
-
Empty Water Notice
-
Yes
-
Favourite
-
Yes
-
Time Delay
-
Yes
-
More Time
-
Yes
-
Less Time
-
Yes
-
Spin Speed Options
-
High, Normal
-
Damp Dry Beep
-
Yes
-
Buzzer
-
3 level
-
Hand Iron
-
Yes
-
Iron
-
Yes
-
Light
-
Yes
-
Cupboard
-
Yes
-
Very
-
Yes
-
Extra
-
Yes
-
TP
-
Yes
-
Thermal Fuse
-
Yes
-
Thermostat
-
Yes
-
Tempreature sensor (Thermistor)
-
Yes (2ea)
-
Moisture Sensor
-
Yes
-
Door Opening Sensor
-
Yes
-
Water Sensor
-
Yes
-
Filter Sensor
-
Yes
-
Rack
-
Yes
-
Stacking Kit
-
Optional
-
Accessory Hose
-
Optional
-
Dial Knob
-
Yes
-
Drawer Capacity
-
4.9ℓ
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.