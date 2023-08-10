About Cookies on This Site

9KG ECO HYBRID DRYER WITH HEAT PUMP TECHNOLOGY
RC9055BP2Z.PDF
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

9KG ECO HYBRID DRYER WITH HEAT PUMP TECHNOLOGY

RC9055BP2Z.PDF
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet
RC9055BP2Z

9KG ECO HYBRID DRYER WITH HEAT PUMP TECHNOLOGY

Print

All Spec

FINISH

Colour/Finish

Black

CAPACITY

Weight (Kg)

9

FEATURES

Type

Hybrid Heat pump

Display

Big LED

Door

Chrome Hair Line Door

Auto Cleaning System

Yes

Hybrid

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Automatic Tumble Dryer

Yes

Energy Consumption Per Cycle (kWh)

2.20

Energy Consumption Per Cycle (Partial Load) (kWh)

1.15

Power Consumption Left-on Mode

0.4W

Duration Left-on Mode

10 min

Standard Programme

Cotton Cupboard Eco

Weighted Programme Time

164

Full Load Time

214

Partial Load Time

127

Condensation Efficiency Class

A

Weighted Condensation Efficiency

93

Full Load Condensation

93

Partial Load Condensation

93

Noise Level (dBA)

64 dB

Drying Time

Full Load 214 min / Partial Load 127 min

Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)

A++

Energy Consumption

258kWh / year

PROGRAMMES

Main Course

Cotton, Mixed Fabrics, Easy Care, Bulky Item, Jeans

Special

Sports Wear, Quick Dry, Delicate, Wool, Skin care, Refresh

Timed Drying

Rack Dry, Cool Air, Warm

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

End Buzzer

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Insert Filter

Yes

Anti Crease

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Heater

Yes

Remain Time / Drying Step

Yes

Clean Filter Notice

Yes

Empty Water Notice

Yes

Favourite

Yes

Time Delay

Yes

OPTIONS

More Time

Yes

Less Time

Yes

Eco Hybrid Options

Eco, Speed

Damp Dry Beep

Yes

Buzzer

3 level

Hand Iron

Yes

DRY LEVELS

Iron

Yes

Light

Yes

Cupboard

Yes

Very

Yes

Extra

Yes

SAFETY FEATURES

TP

Yes

Thermal Fuse

Yes

Thermostat

Yes

SENSORS

Tempreature sensor (Thermistor)

Yes(4EA)

Moisture Sensor

Yes

Door Opening Sensor

Yes

Water Sensor

Yes

LEV

Yes

Filter Sensor

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Rack

Yes

Stacking Kit

Optional

Accessory Hose

Yes

OTHERS

Dial Knob

Yes

Drawer Capacity

4.9ℓ

F-GAS

F-Gas Amt. (kg/unit), t CO2 -eq

Contains ﬂuorinated greenhouse gases. R134a (GWP:1430): 0.420kg / 0.601t CO2-eq. Hermetically sealed.

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(RC9055BP2Z)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(RC9055BP2Z)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(RC9055BP2Z)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

