About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
8/5 KG Condensor Washer Dryer with multiple Wash Programs and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity

Specs

Reviews

Support

8/5 KG Condensor Washer Dryer with multiple Wash Programs and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity

F4J6AM2S

8/5 KG Condensor Washer Dryer with multiple Wash Programs and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity

Print

All Spec

FINISH

Colour/Finish

Shiny Steel

Door

Chrome rim + Black tint

Display Background Color

Black

KEY FEATURES

Inverter Direct Drive™

Yes (Post DD)

6 Motion

Yes

Add Item

Yes

FEATURES

Variable Spin Speed

1400/1000/800/400/No spin

Variable Temperature

Cold/20/40/60/95℃

Water Feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Auto Restart

Yes

Standby Power Zero

Yes

Spray Detergent Water (Circulation)

Yes

Door Switch Type

Auto Door

Door Opening Angle

120º

Drum Hole Size (mm)

300 (R)

Inner Drum

Embossing

Drum Lifter

Wave Lifter

Aqua-Lock

Yes

NFC

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Energy Efficiency Class

A

Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

1400

PROGRAMMES

Cotton

Yes

Cotton Large

Yes

Mix Load

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Gentle Care

Yes

Stain Care

Yes

Hygiene

Yes

Baby Care

Yes

Sports Wear

Yes

Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)

Yes

Direct Wear (WD only)

Yes

Wash+Dry

Yes

Quick 30

Yes

SPECIAL OPTIONS

Beeper

Yes

Child-Lock

Yes

Prewash

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Crease Care

Yes

Time Delay

Yes

Normal

Yes

Eco Dry

Yes

Iron Dry

Yes

Lower Temp Dry

Yes

Cupboard

Yes

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Product (W x D x H)

600 x 560 x 850

Box Dimension (W x D x H mm)

660x655x885

Weight (Kg)

68

Weight Include Packing (Kg)

72

DISPLAY

Program Selector

Dial + Touch

Display Type

White LED

Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)

18:88

Time Delay (Hour)

3-19hrs

Start/Pause Indication

Yes

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Error Message Indication/Alarm

Yes/Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

Baby Wear

Yes

Rinse + Spin (Default)

Yes

Jeans

Yes

Kids Wear

Yes

School Uniform

Yes

Swimming Wear

Yes

Rainy Season

Yes

Gym Clothes

Yes

Blanket

Yes

Single Garments

Yes

Sweat Stain

Yes

Colour Protection

Yes

Quiet Wash

Yes

Quick Wash + Dry

Yes

Dry 30

Yes

Dry 60

Yes

Turbo Dry

Yes

Shirt Dry

Yes

WASHER & DRYERBR(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO 1061/2010)

Brand

LG

Model

F4J6AM2S

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Standard Washing Program

Cotton+ 60℃ + Max rpm

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 