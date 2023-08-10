About Cookies on This Site

8/5 KG Eco Hybrid™ Washer Dryer with True Steam™ technology and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity

8/5 KG Eco Hybrid™ Washer Dryer with True Steam™ technology and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity

FH4U2TDH1N

8/5 KG Eco Hybrid™ Washer Dryer with True Steam™ technology and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity

All Spec

FINISH

Colour/Finish

White

Door Rim

Silver

FEATURES

Intelligent Washing System

Yes

Steam

Yes

Auto Balance

Yes

Foam Sensing & Removal

Yes

Variable Spin Speed

14001200/1000/800/400/No spin

Variable Temperature

Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

Hot & Cold Water Inlet Hose Option-Cold Fill Only

Yes (Cold Only)

Auto Restart

Yes

Standby Power Zero

Yes

Circulation Rinse Sray

Yes

Direct Drive Motor

Yes

Display

1888 LED

Door Size (mm)

350mm

Door Opening Angle

170°

Door Switch Type

Auto Door

Inner Drum

Embossing

Drum Lifter

Wave Lifter

Load Detect

Yes

NFC

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Energy Efficiency Class (A to G scale)

A

Washing Performance

A

Noise Level (dBA)

Wash:57, Spin:72, Dry:55

Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

1400

PROGRAMMES

Cotton

Yes

Cotton Large

Yes

Steam Refresh

Yes

Allergy Care

Yes

Gentle Care

Yes

Stain Care

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care / Synthetic

Yes

Mix

Yes

Quick30

Yes

Sports Wear

Yes

Wash + Dry

Yes

Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)

Yes

SPECIAL OPTIONS

Beeper

Yes

Child-Lock

Yes

Intensive

Yes

Prewash

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Steam Wash

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

No Spin

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Time Delay

Yes

Time Dry (min)

Yes

Cupboard Dry

Yes

Eco Dry

Yes

Iron Dry

Yes

Lower Temp Dry

Yes

Energy Dry

Yes

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Product (W x D x H)

600 x 560 x 850

Weight (Kg)

67

DISPLAY

Time Delay (hour)

3-19h

Running Time Indicator

Yes

Start/Pause Indication

Yes

Error Message Indication/Alarm

Yes/Yes

Door Lock Indication

Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

Baby Wear

Yes

Rinse + Spin (Default)

Yes

Deodorization

Yes

Jeans

Yes

Kids Wear

Yes

School Uniform

Yes

Swimming Wear

Yes

Rainy Season

Yes

Gym Clothes

Yes

Blanket

Yes

Single Garments

Yes

Sweat Stain

Yes

Colour Protection

Yes

Noise Minimize

Yes

Quick Wash + Dry

Yes

Dry 30

Yes

Dry 60

Yes

Turbo Dry

Yes

Shirt Dry

Yes

