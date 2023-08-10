We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8/5 KG Eco Hybrid™ Washer Dryer with True Steam™ technology and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity
All Spec
-
Colour/Finish
-
White
-
Door Rim
-
Silver
-
Intelligent Washing System
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Auto Balance
-
Yes
-
Foam Sensing & Removal
-
Yes
-
Variable Spin Speed
-
14001200/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature
-
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Hot & Cold Water Inlet Hose Option-Cold Fill Only
-
Yes (Cold Only)
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
-
Yes
-
Circulation Rinse Sray
-
Yes
-
Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
Display
-
1888 LED
-
Door Size (mm)
-
350mm
-
Door Opening Angle
-
170°
-
Door Switch Type
-
Auto Door
-
Inner Drum
-
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
-
Wave Lifter
-
Load Detect
-
Yes
-
NFC
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A to G scale)
-
A
-
Washing Performance
-
A
-
Noise Level (dBA)
-
Wash:57, Spin:72, Dry:55
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
-
1400
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton Large
-
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
-
Yes
-
Allergy Care
-
Yes
-
Gentle Care
-
Yes
-
Stain Care
-
Yes
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Easy Care / Synthetic
-
Yes
-
Mix
-
Yes
-
Quick30
-
Yes
-
Sports Wear
-
Yes
-
Wash + Dry
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)
-
Yes
-
Beeper
-
Yes
-
Child-Lock
-
Yes
-
Intensive
-
Yes
-
Prewash
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Steam Wash
-
Yes
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
No Spin
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Time Delay
-
Yes
-
Time Dry (min)
-
Yes
-
Cupboard Dry
-
Yes
-
Eco Dry
-
Yes
-
Iron Dry
-
Yes
-
Lower Temp Dry
-
Yes
-
Energy Dry
-
Yes
-
Product (W x D x H)
-
600 x 560 x 850
-
Weight (Kg)
-
67
-
Time Delay (hour)
-
3-19h
-
Running Time Indicator
-
Yes
-
Start/Pause Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
-
Yes/Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Baby Wear
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin (Default)
-
Yes
-
Deodorization
-
Yes
-
Jeans
-
Yes
-
Kids Wear
-
Yes
-
School Uniform
-
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
-
Yes
-
Rainy Season
-
Yes
-
Gym Clothes
-
Yes
-
Blanket
-
Yes
-
Single Garments
-
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
-
Yes
-
Colour Protection
-
Yes
-
Noise Minimize
-
Yes
-
Quick Wash + Dry
-
Yes
-
Dry 30
-
Yes
-
Dry 60
-
Yes
-
Turbo Dry
-
Yes
-
Shirt Dry
-
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.