LG Turbowash™ | 8kg / 6kg | Spin Washer Dryer | 1400 | Graphite

LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimize washing motions for every load. Deep learning based on intelligence gleaned from thousands of big data washing events enables the washer to automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. The result? 18% better fabric protection, keeping your clothes looking their best for longer.

LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with just the tap of a button or using voice assistant control, receive smart notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles - all via the ThinQ™ app.