12KG Centum System™ Smart Washing Machine with True Steam™ and Turbowash™ technology
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Centum™ System
-
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
-
Yes (Post DD)
-
TrueSteam™
-
Yes
-
TurboWash™
-
Yes (49min)
-
6 Motion
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
version 3.0
-
Wifi (Wifi Control)
-
Yes
-
Body Colour
-
White
-
Door
-
Chrome rim + Black tint
-
Display Background Colour
-
Black
-
Max Wash Capacity (Kg)
-
12
-
Spin Speed
-
1600/1200/1000/800/600/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature (℃)
-
Cold/20/30/40/60/95 ℃
-
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)br
-
Cold Only
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
-
Yes
-
Spray Detergent Water (Circulation)
-
Yes
-
Atomizing Rinse Tray (Turbowash)
-
Yes
-
Ball Balance System
-
Yes
-
Door Switch Type
-
Auto door
-
Door Openning Angle (º)
-
120
-
Drum Volume (Liters)
-
77
-
Drum Hole Size (mm)
-
320
-
Inner Drum
-
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
-
Wave Lifter
-
Aqua-Lock
-
Yes
-
Program selector
-
Dial + Touch
-
Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)
-
Graphic
-
Delay timer
-
3-19 hrs
-
Start/Pause Indication
-
Yes (Start button Blink)
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Alarm
-
Yes
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton Large
-
Yes
-
Mix
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Allergy Care (Steam only)
-
Yes
-
Steam Refresh (Steam only)
-
Yes
-
Gentle Care
-
Yes
-
Stain Care
-
Yes
-
Sports Wear
-
Yes
-
Dark Wash
-
Yes
-
Silent Wash
-
Yes
-
Speed14
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)
-
Yes
-
Prewash
-
Yes
-
Medic Rinse
-
Yes
-
Steam Softener
-
Yes
-
Favorite
-
Yes
-
Time Delay
-
Yes
-
Child-Lock
-
Yes
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Intensive
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Turbo Wash
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Rinse++ Hold
-
Yes
-
Normal + Hold
-
Yes
-
Rinse++
-
Yes
-
Kids Wear
-
Yes
-
School Uniform
-
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
-
Yes
-
Rainy Season
-
Yes
-
Gym Clothes
-
Yes
-
Jeans
-
Yes
-
Blanket
-
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
-
Yes
-
Deodorization
-
Yes
-
Single Garments
-
Yes
-
Colour Care
-
Yes
-
Quiet Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Curry
-
Yes
-
Pepper
-
Yes
-
Ketchup
-
Yes
-
Vegetable stain
-
Yes
-
Coffee
-
Yes
-
Tea
-
Yes
-
Fruit stain
-
Yes
-
Red wine
-
Yes
-
Make-up
-
Yes
-
Cola
-
Yes
-
Fat/Oil
-
Yes
-
Soy sauce
-
Yes
-
Lip stick
-
Yes
-
Mud
-
Yes
-
Shoe polish
-
Yes
-
Rust
-
Yes
-
Grease
-
Yes
-
Egg
-
Yes
-
Cocoa
-
Yes
-
Chocolate
-
Yes
-
Tomato beef sauce
-
Yes
-
Spinach
-
Yes
-
Blood
-
Yes
-
Grass
-
Yes
-
Cycle No
-
14
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Model
-
FH6F9BDS2
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Wash Capacity (KG)
-
12
-
Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)
-
113
-
60 °C cotton (Full Load)
-
0.52
-
60 °C cotton (Half Load)
-
0.46
-
40 °C cotton (Half Load)
-
0.45
-
Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode
-
0.45
-
Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode
-
0.45
-
Water Consumption per Year (ℓ)
-
11000
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1600
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
-
44%
-
Time (Min) - 60 °C cotton (Full Load)
-
263
-
Time (Min) - 60 °C cotton (Half Load)
-
233
-
Time (Min) - 40 °C cotton (Half Load)
-
223
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
-
10
-
Noise Level (Wash)
-
52
-
Noise Level (Spin)
-
71
-
Standard Washing Program
-
Cotton Large 60℃/40℃
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
