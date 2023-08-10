About Cookies on This Site

12KG Centum System™ Smart Washing Machine with True Steam™ and Turbowash™ technology
EL_new_FH6F9BDS2.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

FH6F9BDS2

12KG Centum System™ Smart Washing Machine with True Steam™ and Turbowash™ technology

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

FH6F9BDS2

All Spec

KEY FEATURES

Centum™ System

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive™

Yes (Post DD)

TrueSteam™

Yes

TurboWash™

Yes (49min)

6 Motion

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

version 3.0

Wifi (Wifi Control)

Yes

FINISH

Body Colour

White

Door

Chrome rim + Black tint

Display Background Colour

Black

BASIC

Max Wash Capacity (Kg)

12

Spin Speed

1600/1200/1000/800/600/400/No spin

Variable Temperature (℃)

Cold/20/30/40/60/95 ℃

Water Feed (Hot / Cold)br

Cold Only

Auto Restart

Yes

Standby Power Zero

Yes

Spray Detergent Water (Circulation)

Yes

Atomizing Rinse Tray (Turbowash)

Yes

Ball Balance System

Yes

Door Switch Type

Auto door

Door Openning Angle (º)

120

Drum Volume (Liters)

77

Drum Hole Size (mm)

320

Inner Drum

Embossing

Drum Lifter

Wave Lifter

Aqua-Lock

Yes

CONTROL

Program selector

Dial + Touch

Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)

Graphic

Delay timer

3-19 hrs

Start/Pause Indication

Yes (Start button Blink)

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Error Message Indication

Yes

Error Message Alarm

Yes

GENERAL

Cotton

Yes

Cotton Large

Yes

Mix

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Duvet

Yes

CARING

Allergy Care (Steam only)

Yes

Steam Refresh (Steam only)

Yes

Gentle Care

Yes

Stain Care

Yes

SPECIAL

Sports Wear

Yes

Dark Wash

Yes

Silent Wash

Yes

Speed14

Yes

Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Prewash

Yes

Medic Rinse

Yes

Steam Softener

Yes

Favorite

Yes

Time Delay

Yes

Child-Lock

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Beeper On/Off

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

WASH OPTION

Intensive

Yes

Normal

Yes

Turbo Wash

Yes

RINSE OPTION

Normal

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Rinse++ Hold

Yes

Normal + Hold

Yes

Rinse++

Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

Kids Wear

Yes

School Uniform

Yes

Swimming Wear

Yes

Rainy Season

Yes

Gym Clothes

Yes

Jeans

Yes

Blanket

Yes

Sweat Stain

Yes

Deodorization

Yes

Single Garments

Yes

Colour Care

Yes

Quiet Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

STAIN CARE OPTION BR(BEST CLAIM ONLY)

Curry

Yes

Pepper

Yes

Ketchup

Yes

Vegetable stain

Yes

Coffee

Yes

Tea

Yes

Fruit stain

Yes

Red wine

Yes

Make-up

Yes

Cola

Yes

Fat/Oil

Yes

Soy sauce

Yes

Lip stick

Yes

Mud

Yes

Shoe polish

Yes

Rust

Yes

Grease

Yes

Egg

Yes

Cocoa

Yes

Chocolate

Yes

Tomato beef sauce

Yes

Spinach

Yes

Blood

Yes

Grass

Yes

WASH PROGRAM

Cycle No

14

WASHER ONLYBR(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION(EU)NO 1061/2010)

Brand

LG

Model

FH6F9BDS2

Energy Efficiency Class

A

Wash Capacity (KG)

12

Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)

113

60 °C cotton (Full Load)

0.52

60 °C cotton (Half Load)

0.46

40 °C cotton (Half Load)

0.45

Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

0.45

Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

0.45

Water Consumption per Year (ℓ)

11000

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1600

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

44%

Time (Min) - 60 °C cotton (Full Load)

263

Time (Min) - 60 °C cotton (Half Load)

233

Time (Min) - 40 °C cotton (Half Load)

223

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

10

Noise Level (Wash)

52

Noise Level (Spin)

71

Standard Washing Program

Cotton Large 60℃/40℃

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(FH6F9BDS2)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (FH6F9BDS2)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

