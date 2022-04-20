A Smart Guide to Your Net Zero Lifestyle with LG ThinQ

Energy Saving Made Easy

When you're trying to achieve a net-zero lifestyle, there's no better place to begin than at home. Thankfully, saving energy at home becomes far simpler with the help of the LG ThinQ app and its intelligent features, which allow you to effortlessly optimize the energy efficiency of your home appliances. The app even takes usage patterns into consideration—for instance, it can adjust the refrigerator’s power consumption to the lowest level during nighttime hours, when you’re less likely to be opening and shutting the fridge door.

Remote monitoring and control features also help you to reduce unnecessary electricity use. Let’s say, for example, that you’ve locked the front door and set off for a much-needed vacation, but have forgotten to turn off one of your appliances. With the LG ThinQ app, there’s no problem. You can simply check the status of all your appliances, then turn off whichever one you’ve left running from wherever you are.