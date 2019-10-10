LG SIGNATURE’s OLED TV W9 | London Design Week | LG EXPERIENCE

While LG’s OLED Rollable and 8K OLED TVs have stirred up intrigue and excitement lately, the classic LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W took centerstage at the exhibition. As the perfect example of art and technology gracefully coming together, this super-thin television a caught the eye of the aesthetically-conscious crowd.





A truly smart work of art

The OLED TV W is a smart television in more ways than one. Through built-in artificial intelligence, it learns to optimise picture and sound depending on the quality of content it displays. While Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integration mean you can control the TV and other smart home appliances with the power of your voice - taking convenience to a whole new level.

If it’s picture quality you’re after, look no further than the OLED TV W. Millions of self-emitting pixels, only available on OLED TVs, create an incredible colour range, which is presented on its perfect black background.

Select Gallery Mode and the OLED TV W will display famous pictures and paintings in astonishing quality, adding that subtle touch of class to your living room - proof, if ever you needed it, that this television is as much a piece of art as it is technological innovation.