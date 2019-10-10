About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SIGNATURE’s OLED TV W9 | London Design Week | LG EXPERIENCE
Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

LG SIGNATURE’s OLED TV W9 shines at London Design Week

By Benedict Smith 10.10.2019

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W9 was a feature at London Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE

After showcasing their range at London Design Week, visitors were reminded of one of LG SIGNATURE’s greatest creations; the wallpaper thin OLED TV.

How much of an influence do art and technology both have on the world of design? 

The relationship between the two was discussed at London Design Week earlier this month, at which LG’s premium brand, LG SIGNATURE showcased its range of products that perfectly blend art with technology to create a masterpiece. 

At London Design Week, LG SIGNATURE hosted a talk with Wallpaper* magazine where experts discussed the topic of technology and art coming together | More at LG MAGAZINE
Art inspires technology, and technology completes art. That's the slogan for LG SIGNATURE and it resonated at London Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE
At London Design Week, LG SIGNATURE hosted a talk with Wallpaper* magazine where experts discussed the topic of technology and art coming together | More at LG MAGAZINE
Art inspires technology, and technology completes art. That's the slogan for LG SIGNATURE and it resonated at London Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE

While LG’s OLED Rollable and 8K OLED TVs have stirred up intrigue and excitement lately, the classic LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W took centerstage at the exhibition. As the perfect example of art and technology gracefully coming together, this super-thin television a caught the eye of the aesthetically-conscious crowd.


A truly smart work of art

The OLED TV W is a smart television in more ways than one. Through built-in artificial intelligence, it learns to optimise picture and sound depending on the quality of content it displays. While Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integration mean you can control the TV and other smart home appliances with the power of your voice - taking convenience to a whole new level. 

If it’s picture quality you’re after, look no further than the OLED TV W. Millions of self-emitting pixels, only available on OLED TVs, create an incredible colour range, which is presented on its perfect black background. 

Select Gallery Mode and the OLED TV W will display famous pictures and paintings in astonishing quality, adding that subtle touch of class to your living room - proof, if ever you needed it, that this television is as much a piece of art as it is technological innovation. 

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W9 looked every bit the technology and design wonder at London Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W9 was on show at London Design Week, and it's thin and minimalist design was a perfect match for the innovative products on show | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W9 looked every bit the technology and design wonder at London Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W9 was on show at London Design Week, and it's thin and minimalist design was a perfect match for the innovative products on show | More at LG MAGAZINE
At ‘one with the wall’

Thanks to OLED technology, this ground-breaking television is astonishingly thin. With a depth of just 5.96mm it’s well and truly at ‘one with the wall’, making it a unique yet subtle statement for any room. And it was arguably this feature that most captured the imagination of those at London Design Week. 


A cinematic sound experience

This isn’t a television that compromises on sound either. The OLED TV W delivers cinematic sound quality to your own home. Powered by Dolby Atmos Cinema, it’s capable of transforming your living space into the ultimate entertainment arena. 


LG SIGNATURE range showcased

LG’s state-of-the-art TV wasn’t the only LG SIGNATURE product on show at London Design Week. A set, created in collaboration with iconic design magazine, Wallpaper*, also showcased two of LG’s most innovative refrigerators, the French Door Refrigerator and the Bottom-freezer Refrigerator - both kitchen masterpieces in their own right.

The LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator brings together modern innovation and stunning design, creating a minimalist look which should be the centre of your kitchen | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar is as stunning as it is innovative, keeping your wine at the perfect temperature so it's always drinkable | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator range was on show at London Design Week, with the minimalist look and feel | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine comes equipped with the latest technology so your clothes are always cared for in the best way, and the design will make you want to put it in the centre of your home rather than hidden away in the laundry | More at LG MAGAZINE
The brand new LG SIGNATURE Air Conditioner was on show at London Design Week, merging futuristic technology with minimalist design | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator brings together modern innovation and stunning design, creating a minimalist look which should be the centre of your kitchen | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar is as stunning as it is innovative, keeping your wine at the perfect temperature so it's always drinkable | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator range was on show at London Design Week, with the minimalist look and feel | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine comes equipped with the latest technology so your clothes are always cared for in the best way, and the design will make you want to put it in the centre of your home rather than hidden away in the laundry | More at LG MAGAZINE
The brand new LG SIGNATURE Air Conditioner was on show at London Design Week, merging futuristic technology with minimalist design | More at LG MAGAZINE

LG SIGNATURE’s Wine Cellar also left a lasting impression. With a striking darkened glass door that brightens when knocked on, allowing you to admire your growing collection, this 65-bottle wine cellar turns amateur wine collectors into vino connoisseurs. 

Also on show was the elegant LG SIGNATURE TWINWash - a first-of-its-kind washing machine capable of washing two separate loads simultaneously. If that’s not enough, being able to control it through your smartphone might just be.

Completing the line-up at London Design Week were LG SIGNATURE’s Air Purifier and the elegant Air Conditioner - both of which perfectly combine style, performance and practicality.


The future of design, discussed

At the LG SIGNATURE and Wallpaper* exhibition, a collection of industry experts shared opinions on how art and design can bring technological masterpieces to life.

With the discussion chaired by Wallpaper* technology editor Jonathan Bell, fellow speakers included head of LG Electronics H&A Design Lab Wook-jun Chung; renowned Italian architect Massimiliano Fuksas of Studio Fuksas; Matt Clark, founder of the United Visual Artists practice in London; and virtuoso watchmaker Antoine Preziuso, winner of the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève Innovation and Public Prize awards. It was a gathering of world-class talent at the nexus of craft, design, innovation, architecture, technology and art.

Massimiliano Fuksas, master of architecture, was one of the experts at LG SIGNATURE's discussion on the relationship between art and technology at London Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE
Antoine Prezisuo, master of watchmaking, was a guest at LG SIGNATURE's discussion with Wallpaper* Magazine about the relationship between art and technology at London Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE
Matt Clark, master of Visual Art, was a guest at the LG SIGNATURE discussion on the relationship between art and technology at London Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE
Massimiliano Fuksas, master of architecture, was one of the experts at LG SIGNATURE's discussion on the relationship between art and technology at London Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE
Antoine Prezisuo, master of watchmaking, was a guest at LG SIGNATURE's discussion with Wallpaper* Magazine about the relationship between art and technology at London Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE
Matt Clark, master of Visual Art, was a guest at the LG SIGNATURE discussion on the relationship between art and technology at London Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE
A true reflection of LG SIGNATURE

The tagline ‘art inspires technology, technology completes art’ was the theme of the exhibition. 

And you could certainly argue this slogan defines LG’s premium brand, creating beautifully designed and brilliantly engineered products that enhance living spaces in more ways than one. 

For more LG SIGNATURE inspiration, visit the LG SIGNATURE website.

Life's Good!

More to read

Innovation for a better life - that's what LG had in mind when they created the world's first rollable TV | More at LG MAGAZINE

Up & Coming

IFA 2019: LG’s revolutionary Rollable TV is redefining living spaces

Prepare to reimagine the way you use your living space with LG’s innovative Rollable TV.

The LG Rollable OLED TV in a modern living room.

Inspiration

The history of the OLED TV

OLED is the future in entertainment, and LG is continuously innovating to take technology further. Find out more.

A woman sits in front of the LG SIGNATURE Rollable TV, on show at Milan Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE

Up & Coming

Inspirational home ideas that redefine the space | Milan Design Week

LG’s Milan Design Week showing perfectly demonstrated the concept of redefining living spaces with its range of sleek and innovative products

A wide view of LG SIGNATURE ARTWEEK, taking place in the Zoo Gesellschaftshaus in Frankfurt

Inspiration

Your virtual tour of LG SIGNATURE ARTWEEK with Alessandro Mendini

Alessandro Mendini came together with LG SIGNATURE to create ARTWEEK; an amalgamation of art, design and innovative technology in the home.

Previous

LG showcases smart washing machine at IFA 2019
 

Next

LG Christmas gift ideas