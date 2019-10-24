When it comes to gaming, purchasing the right monitor can make a world of difference and elevate every aspect of your experience. In fact, an LG Gaming Monitor can help bring the virtual world to life thanks to high-speed refresh rates, motion blur reduction and a wide range of clear colours.

So whether you enjoy tackling the challenges of single player classics like Devil May Cry, or you prefer competitive online titles such as PUBG and Rocket League, an LG Monitor will immerse you completely into every game and help you respond to the most difficult challenges.

But it is not just LG’s innovative collection of monitors that are a complete game changer. There are also an array of accessories that can bring you closer to the action and help you gain that vital edge over your rivals.

best gaming accessories for Twitch streamers, PC warriors and more.





Headphones that enhance your senses

In the world of competitive gaming, gaining even the slightest advantage over your opponent is crucial, especially if you want your squad to emerge victorious in a game of Apex Legends. Therefore, choosing the right headphones is crucial, especially in first person shooters.

There is no shortage of options but pairing a LG 34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide Gaming Monitor with some 7.1 surround sound headphones combines the clearest of pictures and fastest refresh rates with impeccable sound. The dedicated drivers in these headphones mean you can pick up the faintest of noises and know exactly where your enemy is coming from. Ensure you also purchase a pair with a microphone so you can help your teammates or simply gloat after victory.