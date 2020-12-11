Why choose an OLED TV?

OLED is the latest and most innovative TV technology. It offers a serious upgrade in picture quality, clarity and colour. If you want the best in TV, choose OLED. We’ve highlighted in detail the key benefits of LG OLED TVs to help you decide whether it would be the right investment for you.





OLED creates the deepest blacks

The ability to produce deep black colours is one of the most important elements in evaluating a TV’s picture quality. OLED TVs create the deepest black colours of all thanks to pixels that can individually switch off.

So you can have perfect black next to brilliant white with no light bleed from a backlight.

Why is this important?

Think about your favourite movies and games: the depths of space and night skies; shadowy cities and alleyways - all rendered in total darkness. In contrast, bright city lights and pristine pitch side markings brilliantly rendered.





Movies and sport with no blur

When watching live sport or action movies, your TV can sometimes struggle to keep the pace. Motion blur can be a real problem – particularly for gamers.

Not so with OLED TVs.

The high refresh rate of OLED TVs means instantaneous updates on-screen, reducing the effects of motion blur and sharpening the action. Enjoy car chases and ice hockeymatches in perfect motion.





Ultra responsive gaming

OLED TVs use self-lit pixels, which combine with NVIDIA G-SYNC support, to ensure smooth, fast images with no tearing. Input lag is also important, as it causes gamers’ reactions to appear more slowly on screen. LG OLED TVs boast auto low latency mode to combat input lag and minimise delay between command and action.

You’ll never fall behind your rivals when battling online either. Higher frame rates on OLED TVs display blazingly fast gameplay, in a higher resolution than ever before.

While you can also immerse yourself in the world you’re playing in, with HDR gaming graphics. Experience next gen graphics in incredible detail, thanks to self-lit pixels.





OLED TVs have the widest viewing angle

When you have friends around, you want them to get a good view of the game or movie. But with some traditional TVs, picture quality can diminish when viewed from an angle – for example, if someone is sat in the corner armchair.

But OLED TVs offer a wide viewing angle, without compromise.

OLED’s self-emitting pixels increase the field of vision and keep the same intensity, ensuring everyone has a front-row seat – even if it’s on the edge of an armchair.





OLED TVs are ultra-thin and light

TVs have been getting thinner since the days of the first flatscreen models. But OLED takes things a step further – with premium materials such as metal and glass and precision engineering

With no backlight, OLED TVs are dramatically slimmer than other models – some are as slim as a pencil and even as 4 stacked credit cards. The E9 LG OLED TV is bonded to a transparent glass panel – the screen feels as though it’s floating in mid-air.

Some OLED TVs, such as the GX, sit flush against your wall when mounted. They look almost as though they’re part of the wall – that’s some serious minimalist chic.







