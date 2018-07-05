How LG and Meridian Audio amp up your entertainment

With our flawless design and Meridian’s engineering expertise, you get the dream combination of soundbars, smart speakers and portables.

Home cinema

Whether you want to soak up the tension and drama of your favourite film noir or feel every bone-crunching impact in a blockbuster fight scene, bring true cinematic quality to your next movie night with the SK10Y soundbar Meridian’s signature ‘bass and space’ technology is ready to rumble, while Dolby Atmos points a pair of central speakers upward to take the sound quality to even greater heights.

Pair this soundbar with the SKP8 rear wireless speakers to pack even more punch. Using Meridian Audio’s Acoustic Phase Matching, the processors read the dimensions of the space around them to bring surround sound to any space.

In addition, control playback from the SK10Y soundbar using your voice, by pairing it with the WK7 ThinQ Smart Speaker .The WK7 is a great help around the connected home, and can be instructed to play your choice of music and TV shows as well as controlling other smart devices.

Music

Together with LG, Meridian brings its fine-tuned finesse to the XBOOM Go portable speaker for exceptional sound quality. This portable powerhouse can be configured and customised to match your musical taste, giving the performance of a lifetime every time you connect via Bluetooth to hear your favourite tracks.

The XBOOM Go Series proudly boasts two of Meridian’s finest feats of engineering. An Enhanced Bass mode packs an extra punch at the low end, beefing up every beat and bassline to a fuller, more intense sound.

Hear the crispness and detail of every verse without distortion, even at the highest volume, with the Clear Vocal setting. Savour the sweet sound of an aria as it flutters through your senses.