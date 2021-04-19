Wireless sound with the LG TONE Free earbuds | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Join the wireless revolution with the LG TONE Free earbuds
By Adrian Back 19.04.2021
Since the early 80s, headphones have pumped up our daily lives. Over the past four decades the design has changed, due to technological advances and fashion choices. But it was not until the invention of wireless headphones that a true revolution took place.
Packed with the latest technology, wireless headphones offer incredible sound and exceptional functionality.
This is especially true of the new and advanced LG TONE Free FN7 wireless earbuds. With Active Noise Cancellation, a UVnano charging cradle and an impressive battery life, read on to find out how these headphones surpass their counterparts.
Durable design for intense workouts
Whether it’s going for a run, giving circuit training a go or lifting weights in the gym, durable headphones like the LG TONE Free FN7 earbuds allow you to concentrate on burning calories and building muscle.
The earbuds have been specially designed to be sweat and water resistant1), while the UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of bacteria2).
Engineered to fit comfortably in your ears, the earbuds have a head-centered weight distribution, helping them to stay snug and secure, no matter how many lunges you perform.
Immersive sound on the go
Whether you’re enjoying a workout, heading out for a day of fishing or simply stopping by the local supermarket, there’s nothing better than popping in your headphones and immersing yourself in music or catching up on your favourite podcast.
With the LG TONE Free FN7 earbuds, the Active Noise Cancellation has been specifically engineered to reduce the noise we encounter when on busy streets or noisy shopping centres.
There is also an Ambient Sound Mode which is extremely useful when navigating a busy city. Should you need to safely cross a street, hear an announcement for public transportation or have a quick conversation, then a single press on the touchpad of the earbuds allow you to better hear external noise.
Stay connected with a lower endurance mic
There’s no doubt that there are many benefits to working from home, but there are times when it can be challenging, those times when you really need to remain connected and focused.
This is where the LG TONE Free FN7 wireless earbuds can really perform. They are ideal for taking important calls, with the built-in, high performance upper and inner microphone helping to cancel out unwanted noise and even amplifying your voice so that colleagues and clients can hear you perfectly. This also comes in extremely useful when on a video conference.
Seamlessly connecting to your laptop or phone, you can move freely around your home as you multitask, whether it’s making lunch or putting on some washing to ensure you’re able to finish your tasks on time.
What’s more, the ergonomic design and flexible ear gels – which conform to your ear shape – allow the earbuds to remain comfortable even if you’re wearing them for longer periods. Additionally, the wireless and fast charging case can provide one hour of playback from just a five-minute charge3), so you’ll never be caught out.
Peak sound technology for musicians and music lovers
Comfort, style and design are all crucial when choosing a pair of true wireless headphones, but it is the ability to deliver incredible sound that remains a top factor. That is why the LG TONE Free FN7 earbuds have been designed with music lovers and music makers in mind.
Whether you’re a drummer, guitarist or pianist, the last thing you want is wires getting in the way during a jam session. You also want crystal clear sound, so you know you’re hitting the right note.
That is why LG partnered with audio experts Meridian to include Headphone Spatial Processing in the earbuds. This groundbreaking technology recreates a realistic soundstage that simulates the experience of real loudspeakers, delivering incredible clarity.
Not only does this help budding musicians, but those who love listening to their favourite artists will be able to choose from four Meridian EQ modes that adjust the sound to match your musical taste. Treble boost is perfect for those who love classical and jazz, while bass boost is a must for pop and dance music.
In fact, for anyone who lives by the adage of it’s ‘All About That Bass’, the earbud itself has been specially designed with a high-quality silicone material that helps deliver a fuller and richer bass.
The wireless revolution is here to stay
With the LG TONE Free FN7 offering incredible audio, comfort and style, it’s easy to grasp why wireless earbuds have become so popular. And when you add in an impressive 21 hours of battery life (7 hours of playback in the earbuds and an extra 14 hours in the charging cradle)4), it’s no wonder people are turning their back on clunky, wired headphones.
Discover the LG TONE Free FN7 wireless earbuds and other intuitive lineups at LG.com.
Life’s Good!
1) IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction.
LG TONE Free FN7 cradle is not IPX4 rated.
2) UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit, nanometer.
Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of E. Coli & S. aureus bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in ten minutes while charging. The UV LED function works only when the charging cradle is connected to the power cable.
UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.
3) Enjoy 1 hour of music playtime after charging the cradle for 5 minutes with the earbuds inside.
Wireless charging option not available.
4) Standard playtime when listening to music.
The earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 7 and 14 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off.
5) Images include various models of the LG TONE Free.