Smart Inverter

LG's Smart Inverter technology provides precise cooking power to reheat and defrost a wide range of foods faster than ever. Thanks to precise temperature control, you can cook a variety of dishes that microwaves were previously never able to prepare.

Even Heating

Heat every dish to an even temperature using delicate temperature controls for a more satisfying, tastier dining experience.

Even Defrosting

By adjusting the temperature to fit the job, meat can be evenly and thoroughly defrosted more perfectly than you've ever experienced.

Various Cooking

With just one appliance, you can fry up foods or simply warm them up. Plus, the NeoChefTM can even ferment home-made yogurt.

Stable Working

The NeoChefTM can adapt to incoming power levels, which means you can always count on your microwave to perform, even in areas with low voltage, limited electricity or a low-incoming power supply (minimum 300W).

Tasty Grilling

Evenly sear and crisp your food to grilled perfection without having to deal with a hot stove.

Healthy Cooking with Charcoal Lighting Heater™

The Charcoal Lighting Heater's revolutionary charcoal filament provides a natural way to cook more flavorful meals in less time. Charcoal heating enhances heat absorption just like real charcoal grilling, so that you can cook the way it's supposed to be.

Healthy Cooking

The Healthy Roasting and Fry* settings lets you prepare dishes that are healthy but also flavorful. The Healthy Fry function reduces fat from any dishes by up to 72% and the Healthy Roasting function gives a benefit of 72g fat loss, compared to the conventional model.

99.99% Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™

The Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™ interior coating makes cleaning simple and convenient. Just a few wipes are all it takes to clean the microwave interior. The coating eliminates 99.99% of harmful bacteria from adhering to the surface.

LED Lamp

The interior white LED lamp is 3 times brighter and more energy efficient than the lights on conventional models, allowing you to easily check on the food's status without opening the microwave.

Stable Ring

The innovative hexagonal ring stabilizes the turntable with six support points, which prevents off-center items from tipping and spilling during cooking.

Compact Size, Bigger Capacity

The new generation of the NeoChefTM microwave oven is more compact than its predecessor, but with a much larger interior capacity. The compact size means it can fit into even the smallest kitchens but provides enough room for tall or wide dishes.

