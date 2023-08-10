About Cookies on This Site

LG K22

LG K22

LMK200EMW

LG K22

front view
All Spec

NETWORK SPECIFICATIONS

GSM

Quad-Band (850/900/1800/1900 MHz)

UMTS

Quad-Band (850/900/1900/2100 MHz)

HSDPA/HSUPA

HSDPA 42.2 Mbps/HSUPA 5.76Mbps

4G LTE

4G LTE Cat 4 (150 / 50Mbps) with B1, B3, B7, B8, B20, B38 bands support

Video call

Yes, via the Google Duo app using the data network

Dual SIM

Yes - Dual Standby/Single Talk

SIM Card Format

Dual SIM with independent MicroSD slotSIM1: NanoSIM (4FF) with 4G supportSIM2: NanoSIM (4FF) with 4G support

BASE SPECIFICATIONS

Series

K

Form

Monobloc

Colors

Titan

Dimensions (mm)

157.7 x 75.4 x 8.4 mm

Weight (g)

169g

Main Display

6.2 '' drop IPS FullVision displayMaximum resolution 1520x720 pixel271 PPI, Max 400 NIT, Tempered glass

Battery

Non-removable Li-ion 3000mAh

Standby autonomy

Up to 120 hours

Autonomy in conversation

Up to 12 hours

Vibration

Yes

PERFORMANCE AND MEMORY

Operating system

Android™ 10

Processor

64-bit Quad-Core CPU up to 1.3GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 215Qualcomm® Adreno™ 308 GPU

Internal Memory

32GB of which about 18.6GB available to the user

Expandable Memory

Yes (MicroSD up to 32GB)

CAMERA

Main Camera

Dual camera- 13 Megapixel- 2 Megapixel macro sensor

Flash

Yes

Zoom

Digital up to 8x

Autofocus

Yes

Shooting mode

Automatic mode with automatic recognition of the ideal white balance and ISO

HDR

Yes

White balance

Automatic

ISO

Automatic

Geo-Tagging

Yes

Self-timer timer

Yes

Video recording specifications (main camera)

Full HD video recording (1920 x 1080 pixels), max 30fps

Recording format

MP4

Front Camera

5 MegapixelFull HD video recording

MESSAGING AND TEXT ENTRY

SMS

Yes

MMS

Yes

E-mail

Gmail app

Easy text insertion

Gboard virtual QWERTY keyboard

ORGANIZER AND OFFICE

Agenda

Yes (unlimited)

Address book

Unlimited contacts (phone numbers, email, group, photo, personal data, ringtone)

Document viewer

Google Docs, Google Sheets and Google Slides

Wake Up

Yes (only with phone switched on)

Notification LED

No

CONNECTIVITY

USB

Micro USB 2.0 High Speed

PC connection and other devices

File Transfer, Photo Transfer and MIDI Device; USB OTG

Charging via USB

Yes

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0

WiFi

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

NFC

No

PS

A-GPS, Glonass

3.5mm headphone jack

Yes

MULTIMEDIA AND INTERNET

Internet browser

Google Chrome

Formats supported by the Video player

MP3, WAV, AMR, AAC

Formats supported by the Audio player

AVI, MP4, 3GP

FM radio

No

Speaker

1 Watt speaker located on the underside of the smartphone

Speakerphone

Yes

Offline mode

Yes

Motion sensor

Yes

Proximity sensor

Yes

Brightness sensor

Yes

Other sensors

Digital compass

