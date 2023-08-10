We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
-
GSM
-
Quad-Band (850/900/1800/1900 MHz)
-
UMTS
-
Quad-Band (850/900/1900/2100 MHz)
-
HSDPA/HSUPA
-
HSDPA 42.2 Mbps/HSUPA 5.76Mbps
-
4G LTE
-
4G LTE Cat 4 (150 / 50Mbps) with B1, B3, B7, B8, B20, B38 bands support
-
Video call
-
Yes, via the Google Duo app using the data network
-
Dual SIM
-
Yes - Dual Standby/Single Talk
-
SIM Card Format
-
Dual SIM with independent MicroSD slotSIM1: NanoSIM (4FF) with 4G supportSIM2: NanoSIM (4FF) with 4G support
-
Series
-
K
-
Form
-
Monobloc
-
Colors
-
Titan
-
Dimensions (mm)
-
157.7 x 75.4 x 8.4 mm
-
Weight (g)
-
169g
-
Main Display
-
6.2 '' drop IPS FullVision displayMaximum resolution 1520x720 pixel271 PPI, Max 400 NIT, Tempered glass
-
Battery
-
Non-removable Li-ion 3000mAh
-
Standby autonomy
-
Up to 120 hours
-
Autonomy in conversation
-
Up to 12 hours
-
Vibration
-
Yes
-
Operating system
-
Android™ 10
-
Processor
-
64-bit Quad-Core CPU up to 1.3GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 215Qualcomm® Adreno™ 308 GPU
-
Internal Memory
-
32GB of which about 18.6GB available to the user
-
Expandable Memory
-
Yes (MicroSD up to 32GB)
-
Main Camera
-
Dual camera- 13 Megapixel- 2 Megapixel macro sensor
-
Flash
-
Yes
-
Zoom
-
Digital up to 8x
-
Autofocus
-
Yes
-
Shooting mode
-
Automatic mode with automatic recognition of the ideal white balance and ISO
-
HDR
-
Yes
-
White balance
-
Automatic
-
ISO
-
Automatic
-
Geo-Tagging
-
Yes
-
Self-timer timer
-
Yes
-
Video recording specifications (main camera)
-
Full HD video recording (1920 x 1080 pixels), max 30fps
-
Recording format
-
MP4
-
Front Camera
-
5 MegapixelFull HD video recording
-
SMS
-
Yes
-
MMS
-
Yes
-
-
Gmail app
-
Easy text insertion
-
Gboard virtual QWERTY keyboard
-
Agenda
-
Yes (unlimited)
-
Address book
-
Unlimited contacts (phone numbers, email, group, photo, personal data, ringtone)
-
Document viewer
-
Google Docs, Google Sheets and Google Slides
-
Wake Up
-
Yes (only with phone switched on)
-
Notification LED
-
No
-
USB
-
Micro USB 2.0 High Speed
-
PC connection and other devices
-
File Transfer, Photo Transfer and MIDI Device; USB OTG
-
Charging via USB
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 5.0
-
WiFi
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
-
NFC
-
No
-
PS
-
A-GPS, Glonass
-
3.5mm headphone jack
-
Yes
-
Internet browser
-
Google Chrome
-
Formats supported by the Video player
-
MP3, WAV, AMR, AAC
-
Formats supported by the Audio player
-
AVI, MP4, 3GP
-
FM radio
-
No
-
Speaker
-
1 Watt speaker located on the underside of the smartphone
-
Speakerphone
-
Yes
-
Offline mode
-
Yes
-
Motion sensor
-
Yes
-
Proximity sensor
-
Yes
-
Brightness sensor
-
Yes
-
Other sensors
-
Digital compass
