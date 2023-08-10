About Cookies on This Site

LG K42

LG K42

LMK420EMW

LG K42

front view
All Spec

GENERAL

Display

6.6" HD+ Punch Hole Display, 20:9 cinematic viewing ratio

Chipset

2.0 GHz Octa-Core(MT6762)

Operating system

Android ™ 10

Size

76.7 x 165.0 x 8.4 (mm)

Weight

182g

SIM Type

Dual SIM with independent MicroSD slot
SIM1: NanoSIM (4FF) with 4G support
SIM2: NanoSIM (4FF) with 4G support

BATTERY

Capacity

4000mAh, Embedded battery

Standby

Up to 180 hours

Talktime

Up to 16 hours

MEMORY

RAM

3GB

Internal memory

64GB

Expandable Memory

Up to 256 GB(MicroSD Card)

CAMERA

Front

8MP

Rear Island

Standard 13MP, Super Wide-Angle(up to 115⁰) 5MP, Marco 2MP, Depth 2MP

CONNECTVITY

NETWORK

LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

Wi-Fi

802.11 /b/g/n (Single Band)

NFC

Yes

BLUETOOTH

v5.0

Connections

USB-C (2.0), 3.5mm Audio Jack, MicroSD slot, USB OTG

SENSORS

Fingerprint Sensor

Yes(Side)

Proximity sensor

Yes

Accelerometer

Yes

Ambient light sensor

Yes

Digital compass

Yes

Gyro sensor

Yes

AUDIO

Features

LG 3D Sound Engine, Audio Recorder

Audio Formats

MP3, WAV, AMR, AAC, OGG, FLAC, MID, XMF, AIFF

OTHERS

Other Features

AI CAM / Google Lens / LG 3D Sound Engine / Google Assistant Key / Face Recognition(with Portrait Mode) / Side Fingerpring Sensor / MIL-STD 810G Compliant/ Type-C USB/ Includes a Jelly Case in inbox

