About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
22” LED Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

22” LED Monitor

22BK55WD

22” LED Monitor

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

22"

Panel Type

TN

Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

72%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7 M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.282 x 0.282

Aspect Ratio

16:10

Resolution

1680 x 1050

Brightness (Typ.)

250 cd/m2

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

(DFC)

5000000 : 1

Response Time_Typ. (on/off)

5ms

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

170/160

Surface Treatment

Anti glare ,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

DVI

Yes

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Vertical

PC Audio In

Yes

Jack Location(Audio Input)

Vertical

Headphone Out

Yes

Jack Location (Audio Output)

Vertical

SPEAKER

Type

2ch stereo

Audio output (watt)

1W x 2

POWER

Type

Built-in

Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Output

28W(12V/2.3A)

Normal On (EPA)

14.5W

Normal On (typ.)

16.1W

Sleep Mode (Max)

0.3W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

Mechanical Switch

Yes

FREQUENCY

D-sub (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

D-sub (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

DVI-D (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

DVI-D (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

RESOLUTION

D-Sub

1680 x 1050

DVI-D

1680 x 1050

CONTROL KEY

Key Number

6

Key Description

MENU, READER, SES, AUTO, INPUT, POWER

Key Type

Tact

LED Colour (On mode)

White

LED Colour (Power save mode)

White Blinking

[ Key Location ]

Front

OSD

Languange(Country)

English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Swedish, Finnish, Korean, Chinese, Japanese, Greek, Polish, Russian, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi

Number of Language

17

SPECIAL FEATURE

Ratio

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes (1.4)

Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

COLOUR

Front

Black / White - Non Glossy

B/Cover

Black / White - Non Glossy

Stand

Black / White - Non Glossy

Base

Black / White - Non Glossy

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

-5º ~ 35º

Swivel(Angle)

Yes (±180º)

Height range (mm)

130mm

Pivot

Yes (90º )

Mini PC Bracket Ready

Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100 (VESA compatible)

STANDARD

TCO (Ver.)

Yes (7.0)

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-GS

Yes

TUV-Ergo

Yes

CB

Yes

FCC-B

Yes

CE

Yes

EPA

Yes(7.0)

ISO 9241-307

Yes

EPEAT

Yes (Gold,US/DG)

Windows

Win 10

ROHS, REACH

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

PC Audio

Yes

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 