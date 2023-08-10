About Cookies on This Site

LG 21.5 inch IPS Monitor EA33V Series

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 21.5 inch IPS Monitor EA33V Series

22EA63V

LG 21.5 inch IPS Monitor EA33V Series

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

21.5

Panel Type (TN, IPS)

IPS

Type

LED

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

250

Contrast Ratio

10000000:1

Response Time (ms)

5

Viewing Angle (°)

178 /178 (CR≥10)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare,3H

VIDEO

H-Scanning Frequency

30~83kHz ( (Analog / Digital / HDMI)

V-Scanning Frequency

56 ~ 75Hz (Analog/Digital), 56~61Hz (HDMI)

INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

HDMI

Yes

FEATURES

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Energy Saving

SUPER Energy Saving

Wall Mount

Yes, 75 x 75

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

Yes: -5º (front) ~ 20º(rear)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-GS

TUV-Type

FCC-B, CE

Yes

EPA

Yes

POWER

Type / Input

Adaptor / 100~240V

Consumption Normal On (Typ.)

26W

Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

0.3W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

500 x 178 x 380

Set (without Stand)

500 x 74 x 307

Box Dimension

568 x 375 x 125

WEIGHT(KG)

Set with Stand (Kg)

2.7

Set without Stand (Kg)

2.5

Shipping Weight (Kg)

3.92

