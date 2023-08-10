About Cookies on This Site

LG 23 inch Premium IPS Monitor ET83 Series

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 23 inch Premium IPS Monitor ET83 Series AVAILABLE FROM MARCH 2013

23ET83

LG 23 inch Premium IPS Monitor ET83 Series AVAILABLE FROM MARCH 2013

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

23

Panel Type (TN, IPS)

IPS

Type

LED

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

250

Contrast Ratio

10000000:1

Response Time (ms)

5

Viewing Angle (°)

178 / 178

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M

Colour Gamut

72%

Surface Treatment

Non Glare

VIDEO

H-Scanning Frequency

30 ~ 83kHz (Analog / Digital)

V-Scanning Frequency

56 ~ 75Hz (Analog/Digital)

INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Additional HDMI

Yes

USB

USB 1Up

Headphone Out

Yes

FEATURES

sRGB

Yes

ARC

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

STAND

Tilt(Angle)

Yes: -5º ~ 25º Degree

POWER

Type / Input

Wall Mount Adaptor / 100 ~ 240V

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

554.8 x 207.8 x 399.1

Set (without Stand)

554.8 x 74.8 x 341

Box Dimension

634 x 472 x 263

WEIGHT(KG)

Set with Stand (Kg)

6.4

Set without Stand (Kg)

5.1

Shipping Weight (Kg)

8.6

ACCESSORY

D-Sub

Yes

Others

USB up cable

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(23ET83V-W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

