24" Full HD IPS LED Business Monitor (23.8" Diagonal)
24MB35PHK_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

24" Full HD IPS LED Business Monitor (23.8" Diagonal)

24MB35PHK_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet
24MB35PH

24" Full HD IPS LED Business Monitor (23.8" Diagonal)

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

23.8

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

250 cd/m2 (Typ)
200 cd/m2 (Min)

Contrast Ratio

1000 : 1 (Typ)

Contrast Ration (DFC)

5M:1

Response Time (ms)

5ms (High)

Viewing Angle (°)

178 / 178 (CR≥10)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.275 x 0.275

Colour Gamut

72%

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare,3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

GENERAL

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

RTC

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Reader Mode

Yes

Flicker safe

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Off Timer

Yes

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

Yes: -5º (front) ~ 20º(rear)

Swivel(Angle)

Yes

Height(mm)

120mm

Pivot

Yes (90º )

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

TCO6.0

Yes

TUV-GS

Yes

TUV-Ergo

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

ENERGY STARsup®/sup

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

EPEAT

Yes (Gold)

POWER

Type / Input

Built-in power / 100-240V

Consumption Normal On (Typ.)

31W

Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

0.3W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

F

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

569 x 271 x 432

Set (without Stand)

569 x 63 x 342

Box Dimension

639 x 414 x 139

WEIGHT(KG)

Set with Stand (Kg)

5.5

Set without Stand (Kg)

5.1

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24MB35PH-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MB35PH-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MB35PH-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24MB35PH-B)
