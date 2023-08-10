About Cookies on This Site

LG 27 inch Premium IPS Monitor EA83 Series AVAILABLE FROM MARCH 2013

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 27 inch Premium IPS Monitor EA83 Series AVAILABLE FROM MARCH 2013

27EA83

LG 27 inch Premium IPS Monitor EA83 Series AVAILABLE FROM MARCH 2013

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

27

Panel Type (TN, IPS)

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Brightness (cd/m2)

350

Contrast Ratio

5000000:1

Response Time (ms)

6

Viewing Angle (°)

178 / 178

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

8bit+FRC 1.07B colors

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2331 x 0.2331

Colour Gamut

ADOBE RGB 98%

Surface Treatment

Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare

VIDEO

H-Scanning Frequency

30 ~88.8.kHz (Digital)

V-Scanning Frequency

56~75Hz (HDMI 56 ~ 61Hz) - Digital

INPUT/OUTPUT

(Jack Position)

Rear

DVI-D

Yes (Dual-Link)

HDMI

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes (1.2)

Headphone Out

Yes

FEATURES

DDC/CI

Yes

ARC

PC and Video

HDCP

Yes

PIP

Yes

PBP

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Others1

True colour Finder(S/W)

USB

1up 3port

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

Yes: -5º (front) ~ 15 º(rear)

Height(mm)

110

Pivot

Yes

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

TCO5.1

Yes

TCO6.0

Yes

UL(cUL)

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC, BSMI

Option(If necessary)

EPA

Yes(5.0), No(6.0)

VESA Mounting (mm)

100 x 100

POWER

Type / Input

Adaptor / 100~240V

Consumption Normal On (Typ.)

65W

DC Off (Max)

0.5W

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

643 x 226 x 459

Set (without Stand)

643 x 38 x 381

Box Dimension

747 x 150 x 447

WEIGHT(KG)

Set with Stand (Kg)

7.3

Set without Stand (Kg)

5.5

Shipping Weight (Kg)

9.3

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes(include Adapter)

DVI-D

Yes(Dual-Link)

DisplayPort

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(27EA83R-D)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

