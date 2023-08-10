About Cookies on This Site

27" Full HD IPS LED Monitor
27MP89HM_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

27" Full HD IPS LED Monitor

27MP89HM_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet
27MP89HM

27" Full HD IPS LED Monitor

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

27"/68.6cm

Panel Type

IPS Neo III

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

sRGB over 99%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M colors

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.3114x0.3114

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (Typ.)

250cd/m2

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

(DFC)

Mega

(GTG)

5ms

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti glare(Haze 1%) , Hard coating (3H)

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Back (horizontal)

PC Audio In

Yes

Jack Location(Audio Input)

Back (horizontal)

Headphone Out

Yes

Jack Location (Audio Output)

Back (horizontal)

SPEAKER

Type

Slim Invisible Speaker

Audio output

5W x 2

Others

MaxxAudio

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Output

19V/1.7A

Normal On (EPA)

20.3W

Normal On (typ.)

24.5

Sleep Mode (Max)

0.3W under

DC Off (Max)

0.3W under

Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

F

FREQUENCY

D-sub (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

D-sub (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

D-sub Max

1920x1080 @ 75Hz

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

HDMI Max

1920x1080 @ 75Hz

RESOLUTION

PC (D-sub)

1920 x 1080

PC (Digital (DVI-D / HDMI))

1920 x 1080

Video (HDMI)

1080p

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

1

Key Type

Joystick

LED Colour (On mode)

White

LED Colour (Power save mode)

White Blinking

[ Key Location ]

Bottom

OSD

Languange(Country)

English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi

Number of Language

17

SPECIAL FEATURE

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader 1, Reader 2, Photo, Cinema,
Game, Color weakness, FPS1, FPS2, RTS1

Reader Mode

Yes

Original Ratio

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Colour weakness

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Automatic standby

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

4 screen split

Yes

On Screen Control

Yes

Freesync

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

COLOUR

Front

Silver spray

B/Cover

White

Stand

Silver spray

Base

Silver Spray

Others

White

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

Yes / -2º ~ 15º

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

613.1x209.7x456.2

Set (without Stand)

613.1x60.5x352.8

Box

69.1x43.1x16.0

Wall Mount size (mm)

100x100

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

4.8

Set (without Stand)

4.3

Box

6.4

STUFFING

Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

468/1014/1170

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Box Printing Type

Offset

Handle

Handle Hole

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

EPA7.0

Yes

Erp

Yes

EPEAT(USA)

Yes (Gold)

EPEAT(Germany)

Yes (Gold)

Windows

Yes

Others(CCC,KC)

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

D-Sub

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Stand body

Yes

Stand base

Yes

Screw cover with user screw

Yes

Cable holder

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27MP89HM-S)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27MP89HM-S)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27MP89HM-S)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(27MP89HM-S)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

