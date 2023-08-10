About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
31.5" LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

31.5" LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor

32HQ713D-B

31.5" LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor

32HQ713D-B
Print

All Spec

PANEL

Panel Type

IPS Black

Inch (Aspect Ratio)

31.5-inch (16:9)

Active Screen Size

698.9 x 393.8 (mm)

Resolution

8MP (3840 x 2160)

Surface Treatment

Anti-glare, 3H

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB (CIE 1931) 100 %

Viewing Angles (CR≥10)

178° (Right / Left), 178° (Up / Down)

Brightness (Typ.)

1000cd/m²

Brightness (Stabilization)

500cd/m²

Colour Bit

10bit (8bit+A-FRC)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

2000:1

Response Time (GTG*)

14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

FEATURE

DICOM Compliant

Yes

HW Calibration

Yes (SW Application: LG PerfectLum)

Display Mode

Multi-resolution Mode (8/6/4MP), Focus View Mode, Light Box Mode, Pathology Mode

Super Resolution+

Yes

VIDEO SIGNALS

Input Terminals

DisplayPort x2

CONNECTIVITY

USB

USB 3.0 2 Upstream, 2 Downstream

POWER

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Max.)

120W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

USER CONVENIENCE

PBP / Dual Controller

Yes (2 PBP) / Yes

Reader Mode / Flicker Safe

Yes / Yes

Lighting

Yes

Hot Key

Yes (6 keys)

Presence Sensor

Yes

Auto Luminance Sensor

Yes

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Weight (with Stand)

13.0kg (28.6lb)

Weight (without Stand)

9.7kg (21.3lb)

Adjustable Stand

Swivel: ±15° / Tilt.: -5°~15° / Height Range: 110mm

Wall Mount Size

100 x 100 (mm)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(32HQ713D-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 