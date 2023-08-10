About Cookies on This Site

27QP88D-B2

27-inch QHD Monitor Ergo Dual with Daisy Chain

Front view with Side by Side module
Print

All Spec

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

Year

Y22

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

27 Inch

Size (cm)

68.466cm

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Pixel Pitch

0.2331 x 0.2331 mm

Brightness (Min.)

280 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

350 cd/m²

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

Curvature

NO

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

Dolby Vision™

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

HDR Effect

YES

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HW Calibration

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Flicker safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

AMD FreeSync™

YES

FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)

NO

VRR

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Crosshair

NO

FPS Counter

NO

OverClocking

NO

User Defined Key

NO

Auto Input Switch

YES

RGB LED Lighting

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Camera

NO

Mic

NO

SW APPLICATION

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

YES(1ea)

DisplayPort

Yes(in 1ea/out 1ea)

DP Version

1.4

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C

YES (1ea)

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz

USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

YES

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Power Delivery)

65W

Daisy Chain

YES(QHD/60Hz)

USB Upstream Port

NO

USB Downstream Port

YES (2ea/ver3.0)

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

SPDIF out

NO

Audio In

NO

Mic In

NO

Headphone out

YES

Line out

NO

SOUND

Speaker

NO

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

NO

Rich Bass

NO

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Typ.)

38W

Power Consumption (Max.)

140W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1227.1 x 613.0 x 590.0 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4 mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

732 x 568 x 374 mm

Weight with Stand

17.0 kg

Weight without Stand

9.5 kg

Weight in Shipping

23.5 kg

ACCESSORY

D-Sub

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

Display Port

YES (2ea)

Thunderbolt

NO

USB Type C

YES

USB A to B

NO

Remote Controller

NO

Others (Accessory)

DC Extension cable (2ea) Black / 1.4m w/ Holder

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27QP88D-B2)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27QP88D-B2)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27QP88D-B2Y)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(27QP88D-B2)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27QP88D-B2)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27QP88D-B2)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27QP88D-B2Y)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(27QP88D-B2)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(27QP88D-B2Y)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

