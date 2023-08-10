We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
27” UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
**To enable the overclock 180Hz, you need a graphics card that support DisplayPort 1.4.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Designed for Incredible Speed
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**To enable the overclock 180Hz, you need a graphics card that support DisplayPort 1.4.
G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA®
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt and pivot adjustment.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Off
-
On
Better Aim
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Spec
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
180 (O/C)
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
180 (O/C)
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
OverClocking
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
Others (Features)
-
N/A
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
Year
-
2021
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
HDMI Cable(2.0 version) DP Cable(1.4 version) Mouse Holder
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
65W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
48W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly from LG
27GP850P-B
27” UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
-
Apply voucher code ULTRAGEARUKLEC at checkout