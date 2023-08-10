About Cookies on This Site

27" LED LCD 3D FULL HD Monitor TV

27" LED LCD 3D FULL HD Monitor TV

DM2780D

27" LED LCD 3D FULL HD Monitor TV

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

27

Panel Type (TN, IPS)

TN

Type

LED

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

250

Contrast Ratio

7000000:1

Response Time (ms)

5

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

AUDIO

Built-in Speaker

Yes – 2x5W

FEATURES

2D to 3D Conversion

Yes

3D to 2D Conversion

Yes

3D Glasses

Glasses Type / Clip-on Type

Remote Control

Yes

Plug & Play

DDC2B

Wall Mount

Yes (VESA 200x100)

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

Yes: -5º ~ 18º Degree

Swivel(Angle)

Yes (358 Degree)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

TUV-GS

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

POWER

Type / Input

Adaptor / 100~240V

Consumption Normal On (Typ.)

47W

Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

1W

DC Off (Max)

0.5W

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

644 x 222.8 x 480.6

Set (without Stand)

644 x 57.6 x 407.8

WEIGHT(KG)

Set with Stand (Kg)

6

Set without Stand (Kg)

5

ECO

ErP Class

Class C

On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)

46.0

Stand By (W)

0.50

Luminance Ratio (%)

82

Presence of Lead

Yes - This Monitor TV contains leads only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive

Mercury Content (mg)

0.0

