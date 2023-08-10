About Cookies on This Site

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
23" TV Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

23" TV Monitor

M2380D

23" TV Monitor

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

23

Panel Type (TN, IPS)

TN

Type

LED

HD Monitors

Yes

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

250

Contrast Ratio

1000:1

Response Time (ms)

5

Viewing Angle (°)

170

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.265 x 0.265

Surface Treatment

non glare

VIDEO

Max Input Resolution(Analog)

1920 x 1080

Max Input Resolution(Digital)

1920 x 1080

H-Scanning Frequency

30 ~ 83kHz

V-Scanning Frequency

56 ~ 75Hz

INPUT/OUTPUT

(Jack Position)

Rear

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

No

HDMI

Yes

Component Video

Yes

SCART

Yes

S-Video

No

FEATURES

F Engine

No

ez-Zooming

No

sRGB

No

DDC/CI

No

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

PIP

NO

SET COLOUR

Front Colour

Black Glossy

B/Cover Colour

Black Glossy

Stand Colour

Black Glossy

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

Yes: -5º ~ 10º Degree

Swivel(Angle)

No

Height(mm)

No

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

TCO03

No

TCO99

No

UL(cUL)

No

TUV-GS

TUV-Type

SEMKO

No

FCC-B, CE

Yes

VESA Mounting

Yes

WEIGHT(KG)

Set with Stand (Kg)

4.2

Set without Stand (Kg)

3.4

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

No

HDMI

No

PC Audio

No

RCA 3Line

No

RCA 5Line

No

ECO

On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)

37.8

Stand By (W)

0.74

Luminance Ratio (%)

90

Mercury Content (mg)

0.0

Presence of Lead

Yes - This monitor TV or Signage contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive

What people are saying

