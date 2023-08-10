About Cookies on This Site

42.5-inch 4K UHD IPS Monitor

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
43UN700P-B

42.5-inch 4K UHD IPS Monitor

LG Monitors 43UN700P thumbnail

MNT-43UN700-01-1-LG-UHD-4K-D

Massive 4K Suited for Mixed Usage1

Massive 4K Suited for Mixed Usage

The LG 43UN700P enables professional and optimal performance with enhanced picture quality on a 42.5-inch enormous screen.

MNT-43UN700-02-Office-Intro-D

Discover Spaces for Working Together1

Discover Spaces for Working Together

Large size with wide viewing angles allows you to comfortably work with colleagues for better work efficiency.

Get in Trim and Comfort1

Get in Trim and Comfort

With USB Type-C™ you can meet your working data and power up to 60W through a single cable. In addition, expanded inputs with adjustable stand can let you connect a range of devices and make a neat desk to improve competence in task.

MNT-43UN700-05-Gaming-Intro-D

Really Big Screen to Increase Enjoyment1

Really Big Screen to Increase Enjoyment

43UN700P's 42.5-inch large and high-resolution display with supporting HDR, can ensure more overwhelming and realistic gaming experience. Moreover, 10Wx2 stereo speakers with Rich Bass make you have an extreme immersion.
React Faster to Opponents1
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.

Attack First in Dark1
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Enjoy More Contents Conveniently1

Enjoy More Contents Conveniently

As supporting 4PBP and PIP which are included in the OnScreen control*, you can enjoy streaming media while doing web surfing and online shopping, as well as watch videos through DVD players on a single large screen.

*To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com.

Compatible with Various Devices1

Compatible with Various Devices

The 43UN700P offers expanded interface, supports USB type-C™ as well as various connectivity options*, which can connect simultaneously up to four different multimedia devices. So you can configure your own multiplex and enjoy more contents.

*HDMI x 4, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 and USB 3.0 x 2.

MNT-43UN700-11-MediaCreation-Intro-D

Creative Work Atmosphere1

Creative Work Atmosphere

The 43UN700P is a satisfying solution for you who want to manage all creative works on a single large screen. It enables you to active diverse creation tools required for your work at the same time.
MNT-43UN700-12-2-1-MediaCreation-Usage-D
MNT-43UN700-12-2-2-MediaCreation-Usage-D
MNT-43UN700-12-2-3-MediaCreation-Usage-D
Print

Key Spec

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

8ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

2020

DISPLAY

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Min.)

N/A

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

8ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

PIP

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(4ea)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Power Delivery)

60W

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

SOUND

Speaker

10W x 2

Rich Bass

YES

POWER

Type

Built-in Power

Power Consumption (Typ.)

95W

Power Consumption (Max.)

200W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

Remote Controller

YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(43UN700P-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(43UN700P-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(43UN700P-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(43UN700P-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (43UN700P-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

