We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 UltraWide® QHD IPS Curved LED Monitor (34" Diagonal)
All Spec
-
Size (Inch)
-
34" Curved
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
sRGB over 99%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.2325 x 0.2325
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
-
Mega
-
(GTG)
-
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
HDMI
-
Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (ver1.2)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
USB Up-stream
-
Yes (USB3.0 1ea)
-
USB Down-stream
-
Yes (USB3.0 2ea) * included Quick Charge for port 1
-
Audio output (watt)
-
Speaker 7W*2
-
Audio Tuning
-
Maxx Audio
-
Input
-
100~240V
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
65W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
-
1.2W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
-
B
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
30 ~ 90KHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
-
56 ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
-
30 ~ 90KHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
-
56 ~ 61Hz (FreeSync 55~75Hz )
-
Picture Mode
-
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Dark Room 1, Dark Room 2, Colour Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
-
Ratio
-
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1
-
PIP
-
- (PIP mode in Screen Split)
-
PBP
-
Yes
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes (2.2)
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Response Time Control
-
Yes
-
Quick Charge
-
Yes
-
Freesync
-
Yes (DP 55~75Hz)
-
Game Mode
-
Yes
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
-
Yes
-
Automatic standby
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes (Picture Mode)
-
Six Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Dual controller
-
Yes
-
Screen split2.0 (in OSC)
-
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
-
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
-
Yes
-
One Click Stand Set-up
-
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
-5~20 Degree
-
Height (Range)
-
120mm
-
Set (with Stand)
-
817.6 x 252.4 x 447.8 (Down) 817.6 x 252.4 x 567.8 (Up)
-
Set (without Stand)
-
817.6 x 88.7 x 360.8
-
Box
-
977 x 207 x 505
-
Set (with Stand)
-
8.3
-
Set (without Stand)
-
6.2
-
Box
-
11.5
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
-
UL (cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
-
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
-
Yes
-
Erp
-
Yes
-
Windows
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
Cable holder
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.