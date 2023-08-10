About Cookies on This Site

LG BS275 Projector

LG BS275 Projector

BS275

LG BS275 Projector

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Display Technology

0.55" DMD S450(DDP2431)

Native Resolution

SVGA ( 800 x 600 )

Brightness(ANSI-Lumens)

2700

Contrast Ratio (FIFO)

2200:1

Noise (dB)

High Brightness: 34, Economic: 32

Uniformorty(min)JBMA

65%

Colour wheel

6 segment (RGBWYC)

Projection Lens

Focus: Manual, Zoom: Manual 1.1x

Projection Image

Standard: 100"@3.96m, Throw Ratio: 1.92/2.15

Projection Offset

115% +/-5%

Lamp Power (W)

180W

Lamp life (hours)

3000

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Aspect Ratio Control

Native 4:3, Support 16:9I/16:9II/Native/Auto

Sound

2W Speaker x 1

Dimension (mm)

286.3 x 192 x 88

Weight (kg)

2.31

Power Consumption (W)

255W / Stand-By 1W under

Power Supply

AC 100 ~ 240V(Free Voltage), 50Hz/60Hz

Input Signal Compatibility

RGB: Upto UXGA 1600x1200@60hz, Component Video: 1080p/1080i/720p/576p/576i/480p/480i, Composite Video: NTSC-M/NTSC 4.43/PAL/PAL-M/ PAL-N/SECAM

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

RGB Input

1xRGB in

RGB Output

1xRGB out

Audio

PC Audio in

Composite(AV) in

1

S video

1

Component (YPbPr)

1 (thru RGB)

RS-232C

1

SPECIAL FEATURES

Digital Keystone Correction

Yes (Vertical)

Picture Still

Yes

Auto Sleep

Yes

Auto Source Detection

Yes

Blank

Yes

Image Flip

Yes - Vertical/Horizontal

Colour Temperature

Yes

Over Scan

Yes

BrilliantColor™

Yes

Expert control (RGBCMY Gain/Sat/Hue Adjustment)

Yes

VIDI™

Uni-Shape(for OSRAM)

3D Ready

Yes

DESIGN

Cabinet Colour

Black

Local Key

Yes

Kensington Lock

Yes

Lamp

Bottom Side

ACCESSORY

Cable

D-sub, Power cord

Remote control

Yes (Card Type)

CD Manual

Yes

Safety Regulation

UL&cUL/FCC/CB/TUV-GS/CE/C-Tick/CCC/KC Gost-R/NOM/SASO

