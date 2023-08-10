About Cookies on This Site

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Display Technology

0.7" DMD (DDP3020)

Native Resolution

XGA (1024 x 768)

Brightness(ANSI-Lumens)

5000

Contrast Ratio (FIFO)

2800:1

Noise (dB)

High Brightness: 36, Economic: 33

Uniformorty(min)JBMA

>80%

Colour wheel

6 segment (RGBWYC)

Projection Lens

Focus: Manual, Zoom: Manual 1.2x

Projection Image

Standard: 100"@2.5m (4:3) Semi Short Throw, Throw Ratio: 1.23/1.47

Projection Offset

100%

Lamp Power (W)

UHP / 300W

Lamp life (hours)

2000

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

RGB Input

2xRGB in

RGB Output

1xRGB out

Video Input

S Video: No, Composite: 1, Component (Y/Pb/Pr): 2 (Thru RGB), RS-232C: 1

Composite(AV) in

1

Component (YPbPr)

2 (thru RGB)

Ethernet

1 (RJ45)

HDMI

1 (Ver 1.3)

USB

1xUSB(SVC)

SPECIAL FEATURES

Digital Keystone Correction

Advanced (H/V)

Picture Still

Yes

Quick Power on/off

Yes (On-12sec, Off-20sec)

Auto Sleep

Yes (Off/10/20/30/60/ 90/120/180/240)

Auto Source Detection

Yes

Blank

Yes (Blue, Green, Black, Logo, Captured image)

Image Flip

Yes - Vertical/Horizontal

Colour Temperature

Yes (Warm, Medium, Cool, Natural)

Over Scan

Yes (0~10%)

BrilliantColor™

Yes

Black Level Control

Yes (High / Low)

Expert control (RGBCMY Gain/Sat/Hue Adjustment)

Yes

VIDI™

Yes

DESIGN

Cabinet Colour

Titan Silver / Black

Local Key

Yes

Kensington Lock

Yes

Lamp

Top Replacement

ACCESSORY

Cable

D-sub, Power cord

Remote control

Yes

CD Manual

Yes

AAA * 2EA Battery

Yes

Safety Regulation

CE, IEC, MIC, USA/ Japanese/ Chinese

