LG Micro Hi-Fi Audio System CM1560
All Spec
-
Entity
-
UK
-
System Model Name
-
CM1560
-
Power Output – Front
-
5W x 2
-
Function Selector - CD/DVD
-
Yes/No
-
Function Selector - DAB+
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB Host
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Portable In
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 1
-
Yes
-
Audio In - Portable In
-
Yes
-
Door Lock Key (Disc)
-
Yes
-
Speaker Out
-
Front Left/Right
-
Radio Antenna
-
DAB+
-
Display - Type
-
LED
-
Display - Demo
-
Yes
-
Display - Dimmer
-
Yes
-
EQ - Cluster1 EQ
-
Yes
-
EQ - Bypass
-
Yes
-
EQ - Pop
-
Yes
-
EQ - Classic
-
Yes
-
EQ - Rock
-
Yes
-
EQ - Jazz
-
Yes
-
EQ - Bass Blast / Bass Blast+
-
Yes (Bass Blast)
-
Power Requirement - Wide
-
110/220V
-
Power Consumption
-
15W
-
Power Off Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Power Consumption at stand by
-
0.5W↓
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Type
-
PLL
-
Band
-
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
-
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
RDS(PS, PTY, CT, RT)
-
Yes
-
DAB+
-
Yes
-
Station Preset
-
Ran.50
-
Memory / Erase
-
Yes/Yes
-
Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set
-
No / No / Yes / No
-
Disc
-
1
-
Loading Type
-
Top Load
-
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
-
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
-
Yes/Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
-
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Resume
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Last Condition Memory
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Program Play (track)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Random Play
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Auto Power Down
-
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
-
Yes
-
Convenience - File/Folder search with music playing (EZ File Search)
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model name
-
MA3
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
-
AAAx2
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Carton Box Type
-
Flexo
-
Spreaker - Tweeter Unit
-
1.5"
-
Speaker - Woofer Unit
-
4.25"
-
Spreaker - Impedance
-
6ohm
-
Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding
-
No Shield
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
-
150 x 181 x 210
-
Front Speaker (W x H x D) mm
-
132 x 181 x 140
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)
-
386 x 257 x 354
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
-
1.24
-
Front Speaker (kg)
-
1.48 (0.74 x 2)
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
3.555
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HQ)
-
1980
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
-
1780
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
-
860
