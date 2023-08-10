About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Micro Hi-Fi Audio System CM1560

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Micro Hi-Fi Audio System CM1560

CM1560DAB

LG Micro Hi-Fi Audio System CM1560

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Entity

UK

System Model Name

CM1560

AMPLIFIER

Power Output – Front

5W x 2

Function Selector - CD/DVD

Yes/No

Function Selector - DAB+

Yes

Function Selector - USB Host

Yes

Function Selector - Portable In

Yes

Function Selector - Bluetooth

Yes

INTERFACE

Audio In - USB 1

Yes

Audio In - Portable In

Yes

Door Lock Key (Disc)

Yes

Speaker Out

Front Left/Right

Radio Antenna

DAB+

DISPLAY

Display - Type

LED

Display - Demo

Yes

Display - Dimmer

Yes

SOUND

EQ - Cluster1 EQ

Yes

EQ - Bypass

Yes

EQ - Pop

Yes

EQ - Classic

Yes

EQ - Rock

Yes

EQ - Jazz

Yes

EQ - Bass Blast / Bass Blast+

Yes (Bass Blast)

POWER

Power Requirement - Wide

110/220V

Power Consumption

15W

Power Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption at stand by

0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

Mute

Yes

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

RDS(PS, PTY, CT, RT)

Yes

DAB+

Yes

Station Preset

Ran.50

Memory / Erase

Yes/Yes

Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set

No / No / Yes / No

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

Disc

1

Loading Type

Top Load

Playable DISC Format - Audio CD

Yes

Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD

Yes/Yes

Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW

Yes/Yes

Playable File Format - MP3

Yes

Playable File Format - WMA

Yes

Convenience - Repeat 1/All

Yes/Yes

Convenience - Resume

Yes

Convenience - Last Condition Memory

Yes

Convenience - Program Play (track)

Yes

Convenience - Random Play

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change

Yes

Convenience - Auto Power Down

Yes

Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

Yes

Convenience - File/Folder search with music playing (EZ File Search)

Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

Remote Control Unit - Unit

Yes

Remote Control Unit - Model name

MA3

Remote Control Unit - Battery

AAAx2

Instruction Manual - Simple

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Carton Box Type

Flexo

SPEAKER

Spreaker - Tweeter Unit

1.5"

Speaker - Woofer Unit

4.25"

Spreaker - Impedance

6ohm

Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding

No Shield

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

150 x 181 x 210

Front Speaker (W x H x D) mm

132 x 181 x 140

Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

386 x 257 x 354

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

1.24

Front Speaker (kg)

1.48 (0.74 x 2)

Gross Weight (Kg)

3.555

Container Quantity - 40ft (HQ)

1980

Container Quantity - 40ft

1780

Container Quantity - 20ft

860

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(CM1560DAB)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 